Palworld: Pal Traits And Skills Explained

Hunting and capturing Pals in Palworld is only one-half of the story, as each of them comes with their own unique sets of traits and skills that can either make them useful in battles and base tasks or make them turn out to be a complete waste of time.

In this guide, we will explain what the Traits and Skills section of each Pal means allowing you to make better decisions when choosing to fill your precious Paldeck slots.

Pal Traits explained

When you view a Pal from your Paldeck, the Traits will be listed on the right-hand side. The Traits include Work Suitability and Food Consumption.

Work Suitability highlights the working abilities of a specific Pal and how good they are at it. These are consistent among Pals of the same species.

A Pal can also have multiple Work Suitability equipped each with different levels. An example of such a Pal is Cattiva. It has 4 Work Suitability traits equipped making it a potent worker Pal.

Having Pals with multiple Work Suitability traits can be advantageous since they will engage in different tasks and not sit around free resulting in greater productivity. However, this can prove to be distracting as well with Pals getting distracted and ignoring certain tasks altogether.

Food consumption is a pretty straightforward trait; it highlights how much food a specific Pal will consume to work properly in Palworld. This is scaled out of 10; ignoring Pal’s food requirements will lead them to be grumpy and depressed and this will decrease base productivity.

Pal Skills explained

There are three types of Skills in Palworld: Active, Passive, and Partner. These are listed on the left-hand side when you view your Pal from the Party tab. Unlike your Pal Traits, skills mainly decide the outcome of battles in Palworld.

Active Skills

A Pal’s active skills are on display when you are engaged in combat. These are Specie-specific and the number of Active Skills equipped differs as well between low and high-ranked Pals.

A low-ranked Pal usually has 1 Active Skill whereas high ranked can have up to 3 equipped at the same time.

Active Skills depend on the Element type of the Pal but this doesn’t restrict the Pal’s Active Skills.Y you can teach them new skills of any Element Type.

Passive Skills

Passive Skills are different from Pal to Pal and they affect their overall productivity ranging from combat to base work.

Even Pals of the same species can have different Passive Skills. Passive Skills are denoted in percentage increases and decreases and it’s pretty common for a Pal to have beneficial and negative Passive Skills side by side.

Passive Skills can’t be altered and you can’t make Pals learn new Passive Skills. They can only be viewed once you hunt and capture down a Pal.

It is important to assign tasks and take those Pals into battle whose Passive Skills complement the assigned duty in Palworld. Otherwise, you will end up with unsatisfactory results.

Partner Skills

These skills are specie specific and can be either Active or Passive. Some of them are unlocked immediately whereas some require a prerequisite to use them.

A lot of the locked Partner Skills require you to craft some recipe from the Technology tab; an example of this is the Mount partner skill that allows you to mount and ride your Pal like a horse.