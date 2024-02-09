How To Increase Base Storage In Palworld

As you run around collecting resources in Palworld, you will notice that you get slower and slower. This is because your player only has a limited storage capacity. This debuff can only be increased by putting your points in the Weight stat as you level up. With time, this becomes insufficient, and you need to keep items in storage at your base.

At first, you only have a Wooden Chest that can store a few items. As you progress, this form of storage becomes insignificant as well, and you eventually need to increase your base storage in Palworld. Thankfully, doing that isn’t very difficult. Read on to learn more about how to your storage and the best storage options you have in the game.

How to get more Base Storage in Palworld

Once you reach level 2 in Palworld, unlock the first, most basic form of storage on your base – the Wooden Chest. The recipe costs 1 Technology Point to unlock while crafting the whole thing requires 5 Stone and 15 Wood.

In the initial stages of the game, this mere box of Wood is enough to keep most of your belongings safe. As you play through the game and level up, you are bound to expand your base and hence your storage capacity as well.

As such, you must look for other ways to increase your base storage capacity in Palworld because just a Wooden Box wouldn’t cut it. This is because although you can place as many of them in your base as you want, having a lot of them in one place can become quite hectic.

As you level up your character, more and more storage options are unlocked which serve the same purpose better than a Wooden Chest because it only contains 10 slots. For example, you unlock the Wooden Barrel Shelf at level 8 which offers 15 slots.

Therefore, the Wooden Barrel Shelf is a more suitable option to store stuff in compared to a normal Wooden Chest. Do keep in mind that each different form of storage has its own crafting requirements as well – for the Wooden Barrel Shelf, you need 70 Wood and 10 Stone, which is much more than the standard Chest.

The best storage item to get in Palworld would be the Refined Metal Chest because it offers the most amount of storage slots (40) while also covering a lesser area of your base. Keep in mind that it does cost a lot to craft though – you need 50 Wood, 20 Nails, and 20 Refined Ingots.

Even though Large Containers also have 40 storage slots as well, they take up a lot more space on your base compared to the former, which is why they aren’t a suitable storage option in the long term.

Keep in mind that you first have to unlock the recipe of each storage structure from the Technology menu. These will cost a variable amount of Technology Points to unlock, which is why we recommend stacking up on a lot to make the process of getting storage items faster.

TIP You can get Technology Points for beating Alpha/Dungeon bosses and clearing out Syndicate Towers.

All Storage Structures in Palworld

If you’re interested in expanding your base storage in Palworld, you may want to look at all the storage structures available. That way, you can decide which one is optimal for your base depending on the level it is unlocked, its crafting requirements, and the number of storage slots it offers.

We have listed together all of that information in the table below.

Storage Structure Unlocked at Level Crafting Requirements Storage Slots Wooden Chest 2 15 Wood, 5 Stone 10 Wooden Box 8 30 Wood, 5 Stone 10 Wooden Shelf 8 40 Wood, 2 Nail 10 Wooden Barrel 8 30 Wood, 5 Stone 8 Wooden Barrel Shelf 8 70 Wood, 10 Stone 15 Wooden Wall Shelf 8 20 Wood, 5 Stone 2 Antique Bookshelf 14 40 Wood, 2 Nail 10 Antique Wardrobe 14 70 Wood, 5 Nail 20 Antique Chest 14 30 Wood, 10 Ingot 10 Antique Side Chest 14 15 Wood, 3 Ingot 7 Iron Wall Shelf 14 15 Wood, 10 Ingot 3 Iron Shelf 26 20 Ingot, 1 Nail 15 Long Iron Shelf 26 20 Ingot, 2 Nail 15 Orange Locker 26 30 Ingot, 3 Nail 20 Locker 32 30 Ingot, 3 Nail 20 Large Container 32 100 Ingot 40 Small Container 32 20 Wood, 10 Ingot 10 Cloth Covered Container 32 50 Wood, 10 Ingot, 2 Cloth 10 Refined Metal Chest 49 50 Wood, 20 Refined Ingot, 20 Nail 40

It is important to note that some storage items can only be used to store food, such as Feed Box, Refrigerator, and Cooler. In the list above, we have only mentioned the ones that can store any available item in the game.