What Does MIT On Scoreboard Mean In Overwatch 2

Players in Overwatch 2 can view the match statistics of both teams at any instance of the battle. There is one statistic, abbreviated as ‘MIT’ and players are still confused about what it actually means. If you are confused by this new MIT stat on your scoreboard in Overwatch 2, allow us to explain what it means.

What is MIT in Overwatch 2

Whilst playing a match in Overwatch 2, by pressing Tab, a window of scores appears. This window shows the statistics of both teams. There are abbreviations like:

E for eliminations

A for assists

D for deaths

H for healing

DMG for damage dealt

But there is one more statistical measure being shown on the window and that is ‘MIT’. It actually means “mitigated damage”.

According to the game itself, MIT is a ‘new statistic that encompasses the previous Damage Blocked, but also keeps track of damage prevented by effects such as Ana’s Nano Boost or Orisa’s Fortify‘.

So the damage that is blocked or prevented, is counted in MIT. Tank heroes like Reinhardt generally have the highest MIT scores due to their higher defensive traits.

Tank heroes mostly keep focus on the defense but you can stack the MIT with other heroes as well.

So the MIT count as basically a measure of how much enemies’ ultimate power you have wasted. If you protect your teammate, your MIT count will go up.

MIT is however not just limited to tanks. Any hero that can block damage by becoming invulnerable like Moira using her Fade or Kiriko throwing her Protection Suzu can increase the MIT counter in OW2.