Overwatch 2 is annoying players because of the bugs and issues different players face, whether they are new or old. One of these issues is the locked heroes bug in which OW 1 players are missing some heroes in Overwatch 2.

Though Blizzard is aware of the issue and working to fix it as soon as possible, we will tell you about a viable solution to get your locked heroes back in OW2.

How to fix Overwatch 2 locked heroes bug

Blizzard is relieving the Overwatch 1 players differently like they don’t have to go through mandatory phone verification.

But still, they are facing issues like huge server queues. Even after waiting in long queues, some players cannot get back Heroes from OW 1.

Blizzard is saying that simply logging in and out, again and again, can fix the issue, but who will wait that long in queues? The server is unstable now, and logging in and out is not simple.

You can even fail to log in again, worsening the situation. Blizzard will fix the issue eventually, but you have to wait for it.

If you are in a hurry and want to try logging in and out of the solution, we recommend you try the solutions given below first.

Firstly make sure it is not an issue on your end and try resetting your PC or Console.

your PC or Console. The next thing you will need to make sure of is whether the Internet you are using is working perfectly or not.

You can power off the modem and then restart it to ensure your network is not causing any issues.

is not causing any issues. If you are enjoying this game on a console, try to merge your accounts; it may fix the bug, and you will get all your locked heroes back in Overwatch 2.

If the above solutions fail to fix the issue, stay relaxed, as it is a server-side problem, and Blizzard will fix it automatically.