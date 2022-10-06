How To Merge Accounts (Transfer Skins) In Overwatch 2

Now that Overwatch 2 has been released, players of the original game will obviously want to transfer their account with all the progress they’ve made and skins they’ve unlocked. This guide will show you how to merge accounts and transfer your progress in Overwatch 2 so you can pick up right where you left off.

How to merge accounts in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a cross-progression system that allows you to continue your progress no matter where you are playing. For this, you will have to merge your account through Battle.net.

You can only link one console account to your battle.net account so if you played Overwatch 1 on multiple platforms, you will have to pick which one has the most items unlocked.

Follow the steps given below to merge your accounts in OW2 and not only get your Overwatch legacy credits but also your old skins

Use your console account to log in to overwatch

Scan the QR code on your phone by following the prompts you get on your screen

You’ll get a code on your console. Enter it to connect or create a battle.net account

Your accounts will be merged when you confirm your account in your next game login

All your data, including the skins you own, will transfer once you have merged your accounts on battle.net, regardless of the platform on which you obtained a skin.

Once the account merge is complete, you should see a message in-game that your accounts have been merged. Now you will have access to cross-progression and all your skins will be accessible between the 2 merged accounts.

On top of that, you will also get all your previously unused Overwatch coins as Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2. If you only played Overwatch on one platform, your legacy credits and skins will automatically carry over with no need to merge accounts.

Do keep in mind that since servers are struggling a bit right now, it might take a while for your accounts to merge and skins as well as legacy credits to become available in OW2.