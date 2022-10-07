Fastest Ways To Level Up In Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, the leveling mechanics have been tweaked a bit. This time around, your XP will go toward the battle pass and will help you level up. However, the question is how to quickly progress through the tiers in Overwatch 2. This guide will highlight the Fastest Way to Level Up in Overwatch 2.

How to level up fast in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, completing each match grants you a certain amount of XP, that goes toward your battle pass. The battle pass is composed of 80 tiers with each one requiring 10,000 XP to complete.

You’ll get certain rewards for completing each tier of OW2 battle pass. The rewards vary from sprays to voice lines, new skins, and much more. If you’re a completionist, you’d want to complete the battle pass and we’ll explain the fastest way of completing that right here.

In Overwatch 2, you have three options when it farming XP

Completing Daily Challenges

Completing Weekly Challenges

Completing Matches

Premium Battle Pass

Below, we have discussed each one in detail.

Completing daily challenges

In OW2, the daily challenges are pretty straightforward and they can provide you with some decent XP to help your cause of progressing through the game fast.

During the span of a day, you can choose to complete a total of three different daily challenges with each one granting you 3000 XP.

This means that you can earn 9,000 XP alone from the daily challenges and if you keep the steak of completing the daily challenges for a week, you’ll pile up 63,000 XP accounting for 6 tiers in Overwatch 2.

Hence, daily challenges are your fastest way to progress through the battle pass in Overwatch 2.

Completing weekly challenges

Done with the daily challenges and still want to level up further in no time, weekly challenges are the way to go. Each weekly challenge packs a reward of 5,000 XP and you’re limited to 11 challenges per week.

This means that if you’re able to complete all 11 challenges within a week, you would obtain 55,000 XP almost progressing 5 tiers.

Completing matches

Still, crazed to go a bit more in terms of progression? You should resort to completing matches with a party. Doing so will grant you additional XP upon the completion of a match. Playing in a party with friends gives an extra bonus to XP gained in OW2.

Although the XP you get from this is nothing compared to the XP you can get from the challenges still it’s a good grab. So, if you’re desperate to finish all 80 tiers fast, you can rely on this method.

Premium Battle Pass

Lastly, to level up fast in Overwatch 2, you can opt to purchase the premium battle pass. Although this isn’t feasible for every player still those who can, should get it.

The Premium Battle Pass in OW2 grants an additional 20% XP on completing matches. The best part is that you’ll have to purchase the Premium Battle Pass once and it’ll last for the entire season.