An online game isn’t really complete without toxicity these days. As a way to counter that, developers have adopted various methods ranging from bans to rewards for good behavior. Overwatch also adopted a similar system, Endorsements, which carries over in Overwatch 2 with some tweaks.

If you are confused about how the new endorsement system works in Overwatch 2, allow us to shed some light on the changes to the “good behavior” mechanics in OW2.

How endorsements work in Overwatch 2

Endorsement is kind of a reward that you can give to your teammates (random players not friends you queue up with) for showing good behavior in the game.

It varies from game to game. Blizzard Entertainment adopted the Endorsement feature in Overwatch 1 and that is being continued in Overwatch 2 with slight changes.

In Overwatch 1, there were 3 categories to endorse a player Shot Caller, Good Teammate, and Sportsmanship. Sportsmanship could also be given to an enemy. In Overwatch 2, the categories have been reduced from 3 to a single general one.

In addition to it, players will only be able to endorse allies. You can no longer endorse enemies which is kind of a bummer.

Endorsement rewards

The main idea behind it is to promote positive and good players, easing them to gain higher endorsement levels. While in Overwatch 1 players would get lootboxes for Endorsements, in OW2 this has been changed.

As there are no lootboxes in OW2, players can periodically get battle pass xp for continuing to gain good endorsement from allies. Players just have to maintain a high endorsement level and they will get battle xp as rewards.

There is no fixed amount of XP or the time after which players will get their OW2 endorsement reward so you will just have to be patient and always be on your best behavior.