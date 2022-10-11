Overwatch 2 is a very competitive game but if you want a more chill experience and play with your friends, you can do so by setting up a custom match. In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the custom match feature of Overwatch 2.

How to create custom games in Overwatch 2

It is quite simple to set up a lobby for a custom game in Overwatch 2. Simply follow these steps:

Go to the OW2 menu and select Play

Choose the option for Custom Games

Select Create Game

Once you’ve done so, your lobby will be created and you can customize it according to your preference by going to settings.

You can choose a name for your match in the menu and decide who has access to the game from the options of Everyone, Friends Only and Invite Only.

You can also choose AI for enemies or play with others by inviting them.

The lobby host can also choose which game mode they want for the match through Preset in Settings. The standard Quick and Competitive Play modes are present but you can also choose Arcade or Workshop in a custom match.

The rest of the settings in this feature are quite standard and include altering the modes, changing the size of the lobby or its rules, as well as restricting maps and heroes. You’ll see the option to save your lobby and share it on the right.

How to play 6v6 in OW2

Since custom games give you full control over match settings, rules and more, if you are missing the old style of 6v6 matches in OW2 then you can play those as well.

You can easily set up a 6v6 lobby in OW2 through the custom game settings.

Once you have created your lobby, go to its settings. You’ll see an option for max players allowed on the team and setting this number up to 6 will let you play a 6v6 match.

Do keep in mind that since there is no official word from Blizzard regarding this, it is possible that 6v6 in OW2 might just be a glitch and will get patched soon.

If that is the case then its best to enjoy it with your friends while you can. If not then, well enjoy playing with the OW1 meta in OW2.