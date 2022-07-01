Outriders Worldslayer Trickster PAX Tree Guide

The Trickster class in Outriders has received two new subclasses with the release of the Worldslayer expansion. This part of the all-new PAX Tree system that gives players additional customization options to tailor their characters in a number of ways.
Trickster now has two branching paths: the Specter and the Exploiter subclasses. Spectre focuses on increasing your damage skills as well as adding bonus damage as a cherry on top. Exploiter is all about increasing your Anomaly Power and critical hit damage.
The following guide will walk you through both Trickster PAX Trees in Outriders Worldslayer.
Outriders Worldslayer Trickster PAX Trees
Trickster Spectre Skills
Starting Path
- Damaged
Using the Damage skill to damage enemies will increase 10% of your damage for the next 5 seconds.
- Adaption
Activating Skills provides you with an additional 15% Anomaly Power or Firepower for the next 5 seconds determined by which one is higher.
- Reactive Shielding
Activating Skills increase 5% of your Damage Mitigation for the next 6 seconds and it can be stored up to 3x.
- Phasing
Activating Skills provides an additional 15% Shield while giving your allies 10% Shield.
Top Path
- Great Expansion
Extend a close-ranged distance by 2 meters.
- Quantum Entanglement
20% of your weapon damage is shared by nearby enemies.
Middle Path
- Harrowing
Increases additional 10% Resistance Piercing while increases bonus by 2%-10% if any enemy is nearby.
- Spectral Spike
Damaging Skills are capable of dealing additional 15% damage of your Anomaly Power. Also, triggering the same target will result in an increase in damage up to 750% with a 1-second cooldown.
Bottom Path
- Superposition
Using the Movement Skill increases 20% Damage Mitigation against Elites for 3 seconds.
- Special Tactics
Increases 3% damage against Elites for 3 seconds. The effect can pile up to 10 times but ones each second.
Trickster Exploiter Skills
Starting Path
- Triggerman
For each skill you get a 15% increase in damage.
- Cheap Shot
Class Melle Skill decrease 30% Armor and Resistance of a wounded enemy for 5 seconds.
- Lies, Deception
You get a 15% increase in Shield per second for the next 4 seconds, for Activating Deception skills
- Fail-safe Protocols
Receive 50% Shield and 20% Damage Mitigation for 3 seconds upon dropping below 30% health.
Top Path
- Rigged Game
Activating Skills will increase 10% of your Critical Damage for the next 5 seconds.
- Infinity Slinger
With the use of Movement Skills, Sidearm Weapons don’t use ammo for 4 seconds.
Middle Path
- Power Overwhelming
Upon using an Assault Weapon, your Firepower is increased by 40% of your Anomaly Power.
- Perpetuum Trickery
Anomaly Power is increased by 10% for using Critical Shots. It can be stacked up to 5 times which will then be consumed by the Damage skills. Activating Damaged Skills will increase 50% of your Assault Weapon Damage for the next 7 seconds.
Bottom Path
- Goals Beyond Understanding
There’s a 25% possibility that the damage received by Elites tagged with Deception Skills will increase up to 200%.
- Meticulous Schemer
200% killing damage dealt by enemies tagged with Deception Skills is broken down amongst other tagged enemies.