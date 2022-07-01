Outriders Worldslayer Technomancer PAX Tree Guide

The Technomancer class has received two new subclasses as part of the new PAX Tree leveling system in Outriders Worldslayer.
Technomancers now have the option to tailor their builds according to the tree they choose. The Desolator tree increases your overall damage, particularly focusing on improving your sniper weapon damage. The Overseer tree does a more supportive role by healing players and removing their negative status effects.
The following guide will walk you through both the Desolator and the Overseer trees for the Technomancer class in Outriders Worldslayer.
Outriders Worldslayer Technomancer PAX Trees
Technomancer Desolator Skills
Starting Path
- Initial Striker
This skill will increase your power of anomaly by about 5 seconds for approximately 10%.
- Brain Dead
This will increase your weapon damage by about 10% if you utilize your gadget skills
- Lethal Devices
Enemies are hit with Toxic damage when using Gadget skills which increase your Anomaly Power by 5%.
- Pain Killer
When you damage an opponent, you will get about 2% health back for just 3 secs.
Top Path
- Permanence
Inflicting enemies with Toxic has a chance to inflict them with a secondary, random status effect.
- Dissection
Increases damage by 5% for every status effect.
Middle Path
- Necrotic Tissue
Increases damage by 20% against Elite enemies with a sniper rifle.
- Twin Reaper
Your sniper rifles have a 75% chance to deal 25% additional damage on each shot.
Bottom Path
- Break Their Ranks
Elite enemies hit with Interrupt skills will remove their Effect Reistance.
- Depleted Core
Increases your Ordnance damage by 100% of your Status Power.
Technomancer Overseer Skills
Starting Path
- The Undying
Increases your leech abilities by 5% of your missing health.
- Accelerator
Increases your weapon damage by 100% of your weapon leech.
- Override
Increases your Anomaly Power by 100% of your skill leech.
- Apothecary
Heal all nearby players every 5 seconds based on damage done in that time.
Top Path
- Purification Protocol
The turrets will decrease the negative effects in a 25-meter radius.
- Leadseeker
Your Turrets pulse in a 25-meter radius, restoring 30% of your ammunition and increasing damage by 20% for you and your teammates for 5 seconds.
Middle Path
- Biosync
Overheal is transformed into a 3-second Health Regeneration effect for you and your allies.
- Kinetic Converter
Critical shots heal the closest ally for 20% of their maximum health. The cooldown for this effect is 5 seconds.
Bottom Path
- Hastened Influence
This ability can reduce the cooldown rate of any of the chosen ability for about half a second.
- Burrowing Charge
Critical shots can give you around 250% of anomaly power due to the explosive charge of about 5 seconds.