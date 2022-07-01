Outriders Worldslayer Technomancer PAX Tree Guide

The Technomancer class has received two new subclasses as part of the new PAX Tree leveling system in Outriders Worldslayer.

Technomancers now have the option to tailor their builds according to the tree they choose. The Desolator tree increases your overall damage, particularly focusing on improving your sniper weapon damage. The Overseer tree does a more supportive role by healing players and removing their negative status effects.

The following guide will walk you through both the Desolator and the Overseer trees for the Technomancer class in Outriders Worldslayer.

Outriders Worldslayer Technomancer PAX Trees

Technomancer Desolator Skills

Starting Path

Initial Striker

This skill will increase your power of anomaly by about 5 seconds for approximately 10%.

This skill will increase your power of anomaly by about 5 seconds for approximately 10%. Brain Dead

This will increase your weapon damage by about 10% if you utilize your gadget skills

This will increase your weapon damage by about 10% if you utilize your gadget skills Lethal Devices

Enemies are hit with Toxic damage when using Gadget skills which increase your Anomaly Power by 5%.

Enemies are hit with Toxic damage when using Gadget skills which increase your Anomaly Power by 5%. Pain Killer

When you damage an opponent, you will get about 2% health back for just 3 secs.

Top Path

Permanence

Inflicting enemies with Toxic has a chance to inflict them with a secondary, random status effect.

Inflicting enemies with Toxic has a chance to inflict them with a secondary, random status effect. Dissection

Increases damage by 5% for every status effect.

Middle Path

Necrotic Tissue

Increases damage by 20% against Elite enemies with a sniper rifle.

Increases damage by 20% against Elite enemies with a sniper rifle. Twin Reaper

Your sniper rifles have a 75% chance to deal 25% additional damage on each shot.

Bottom Path

Break Their Ranks

Elite enemies hit with Interrupt skills will remove their Effect Reistance.

Elite enemies hit with Interrupt skills will remove their Effect Reistance. Depleted Core

Increases your Ordnance damage by 100% of your Status Power.

Technomancer Overseer Skills

Starting Path

The Undying

Increases your leech abilities by 5% of your missing health.

Increases your leech abilities by 5% of your missing health. Accelerator

Increases your weapon damage by 100% of your weapon leech.

Increases your weapon damage by 100% of your weapon leech. Override

Increases your Anomaly Power by 100% of your skill leech.

Increases your Anomaly Power by 100% of your skill leech. Apothecary

Heal all nearby players every 5 seconds based on damage done in that time.

Top Path

Purification Protocol

The turrets will decrease the negative effects in a 25-meter radius.

The turrets will decrease the negative effects in a 25-meter radius. Leadseeker

Your Turrets pulse in a 25-meter radius, restoring 30% of your ammunition and increasing damage by 20% for you and your teammates for 5 seconds.

Middle Path

Biosync

Overheal is transformed into a 3-second Health Regeneration effect for you and your allies.

Overheal is transformed into a 3-second Health Regeneration effect for you and your allies. Kinetic Converter

Critical shots heal the closest ally for 20% of their maximum health. The cooldown for this effect is 5 seconds.

Bottom Path