Outriders Worldslayer Devastator PAX Tree Guide

The Devastator class gets two new subclasses in Outriders Worldslayer as part of the new PAX Tree leveling system.

You now have two additional ways to customize your Devastator character through either the Wrecker or the Tectonic Shifter PAX Trees. Take note that you can only choose one of them, so decide beforehand which tree serves your character’s needs best.

The following guide will walk you through both the Wrecker and the Tectonic Shifter PAX Trees while highlighting all of their skills and what they do in Outriders Worldslayer.

Outriders Worldslayer Devastator PAX Trees

Devastator Wrecker Skills

Starting Path

Hunting Season

It improves your magazine size by 50% and your weapon damage by 30%.

Harvester

Your Weapon Leech will rise by 10%. Additionally, it raises Weapon Leech by 2% for each opponent within close range, up to a maximum of 10%.

Hardened

Your Damage Mitigation increases raised by 5% as a result. Additionally, it raises Damage Mitigation by 2% for each opponent within close range, up to a maximum of 10%.

Finishing Touch

By the percent of ammo that is missing from your magazine, it raises your weapon’s damage. 35% of your magazine is replenished after you kill someone.

Top Path

Armored Division

It boosts your Armor Piercing by 20% and shortens the cooldown on your kinetic skills by 50% of your Armor Piercing value.

Against Devastating Odds

You get 30% Armor Piercing for 4 seconds when you use a kinetic skill to harm at least 3 foes. Your shots become Critical Shots for 4 seconds if you only harm a few foes.

Middle Path

Come One, Come All

Elites attacked by your Kinetic skill lose their Effect Resistance. The cooldown for this effect is 7 seconds.

Elitism

Shots on Elites for 5 seconds enhance damage against Elites by 30% and reduce damage from Elites by 15%. It takes 5 sec for cooldown.

Bottom Path

Strange Surgeon

Your shots cause bleeding. The ongoing cooldowns for Protection skills are decreased by 1.5 seconds for each opponent killed while under the effect of Bleed in Close Range.

Overwhelming Force

You emit seismic waves every 2 seconds when a Protection skill is active that do damage equivalent to 40% of your armor.

Devastator Tectonic Shifter Skills

Starting Path

Impact Point

Your Anomaly Power is enhanced by an extra 30%, increasing your Seismic and Kinetic skill damage. All injured opponents get bonus damage equally.

Puncture

Your seismic skills cause Bleed. Enemies with Bleed have their anomaly damage boosted by 10%.

Obliteration

It increases your resistance piercing and anomaly power by 6% each. The bonus grows by 3% for each opponent that is injured, going up to an additional 9% for three seconds.

Earthen Shell

Skills that deal damage convert it to shield.

Top Path

Upheaval

When an enemy takes damage from the Seismic skill, they are Upheaved for 2 seconds, storing 10% of that damage for later release.

Multistrike

Your next seismic skill gains 30% of the damage from previous seismic skills. Every time you discharge your accumulated damage, the effect is reset.

Middle Path

Richter Rising

Within four seconds, enemies hit by both the Seismic and Kinetic skills suffer 15 percent greater damage for four seconds.

Energy Transmission

Your next Seismic skill will deal 15% more damage to each enemy it damages with Kinetic skills. The continuing cooldowns of your Kinetic skills are lowered by 0.5 seconds for every opponent your Seismic skills damage.

Bottom Path