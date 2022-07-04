Having upgraded and strong weapons elevates the gaming experience for players and guarantees them reliability in unfavorable situations. Luckily, the new Outriders Worldslayer installment has added a total of 9 more weapon options for its players that they can choose from and use to destroy some tough enemies. In this guide, we’ll take a look into all of these newly added Legendary weapons in the Worldslayer expansion for Outriders, their features, and why you should choose them.

Outriders Worldslayer All Legendary Weapons List

While trying to survive in a deadly dark universe, different sorts of powerful Weapons become essential for players to equip themselves with and use when encountering bosses and other threats. With an addition of 9 new legendary weapons, Outriders Worldslayer has given its players the liberty to choose and play from various options. Below is a list of each and every new weapon introduced with their specifications and mods.

Lumberjack

We are starting our list strong with a brand new sidearm called the Lumber Jack. If you belong to the Technomancer class, this one is for you. It is the only new legendary sidearm introduced, and you best believe it’s good at what it does. This sidearm comes with the Essence Extractor and Legendary Minefield tier III MODS.

Whenever players land a successful shot and afflict the enemies by status effects, Essence Extractor restores 5% of their maximum health. Moreover, each status effect that the enemies receive will multiply the amount of healing for the players.

Also, every critical shot causes an explosion around your enemies, damaging them significantly. And lastly, the Lumber Jack also has improved toxic bullets that, with each hit, will inflict toxicity on enemies.

Thunderclap

Second, on our list is the Thunder Clap. It is categorized as a Shotgun that is equipped with Nikola’s Revenge and Concentration Blast tier III MODS.

The MOD helps the bullet fired by the players to link up about five enemies at once as long they are within 4 meters and around the initial target. It will give each five of them massive damage for 2 seconds.

Moreover, it also comes with Shot Whipped, which brings down light on the enemies giving them significant damage for 3 seconds. Lastly, with each critical shot executed by the players, enemies in the arena will explode.

Charred Lance

Charred Lance is a double gun assault weapon. It comes with Death Ray and Judgement Enforcer tier III MODS.

When using this weapon, if players aim down the sights, it will form an Anomaly beam and provide damage to the enemy for 0.3 whenever it comes in contact with it.

To make matters worse for the enemies, every shot you land on them will mark them. So whenever you’re reloading your weapon, every marked enemy will be dealing ten times more damage. Marks will be removed once you switch your weapons.

Moreover, with Resistance Breaker, every successful shot decreases your target’s resistance by 35% for 6 seconds.

Mythos

Mythos is categorized as a light machine gun that comes with a unique Omen Tier III Exclusive MOD.

It enables the players to destroy the enemies by releasing the Anomaly projectiles that not only shred the enemies apart effortlessly, but also inflict bleed and damage. Furthermore, the damage received by the enemies is increased by a whopping 30% for a few seconds.

Deathscape

Death Scape is described as an assault rifle. Yet again, it serves a great purpose if you are a part of the Technomancer class. It is also equipped with the unique Stigmatized and Grand Opening Tier III Exclusive MODS.

The mod enables the weapon to not only mark the enemies but with each successful shot; it inflicts toxic effects on them for about 5 seconds. And once a marked enemy is killed, it will cause an explosion ensuing greater damage for other enemies within 6 meters.

Moreover, if the players are able to land a hit with every first bullet of a new magazine, a powerful explosion will occur and cause damage within 5 meters. Lastly, with Damage Link, the fired shot links up to four enemies, which share 50% of their damage and 15% of their Anomaly damage.

Final Penance

Final Penance is a double gun with Mage’s Rage and Ravenous Locusts Tier III Exclusive MODS. It enables the players 10% Anomaly Power for 10 seconds with every critical shot. And it can be stacked up about four times.

Moreover, with the help of Ravenous Locusts, a swarm of Locusts is released within 6 meters of the arena that provides damage and inflicts weakness to the enemies for about 6 seconds.

Sunfall

Sunfall is categorized as a submachine gun. Yet again, it is great for players who belong to the Technomancers. It is equipped with Firestorm and Life and Death Tier III Exclusive MODS.

With every successful shot with this weapon, players can summon a firestorm on the 8-meter radius of the field. This deadly storm not only deals massive damage to the enemies but also inflicts burn. With each shot landing on the enemy, the radius of the firestorm expands.

Moreover, shots that kill enemies cause a blast that restores 20% of maximum health for the players. Lastly, with Resistance Breaker, every successful shot decreases your target’s resistance by 35%.

Decadence

Decadence is an automatic sniper rifle that players can equip. It comes with the Relativity Theorem and Burst of Decay Tier III Exclusive MODS. Every critical shot enables the players to have their one random skill’s cooldown reduced by 10%.

Moreover, critical shots also create explosions that go far to 5 meters for five seconds and inflict toxic effects on the enemies. Lastly, with Moanting Winds, whenever you reload, it will create a blast around you and expand it to 8 meters, giving enemies greater damage.

Vortex

The last addition in the game is the automatic sniper called Vortex. It’s great for the Trickster class. It comes with the Slashing Twister and Concentration Blast Exclusive MODS.

Every successful shot prompts a tornado that lasts up to 8 seconds. Moreover, with every critical hit, enemies explode, and the damage is multiplied by a maximum number of 4 enemies within a 6-meter radius around the original target.

The Vortex also has improved bullets that inflict weakness on the enemies with every successful shot.