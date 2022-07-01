There is always that one character in every game that is a gadgets enthusiast and will always come up with new weapons and lethal devices. If you are playing Outriders then that man is Technomancer. In this guide, we have given some Technomancer builds to help you utilize the character in the newly released Outriders Worldslayer expansion.

Technomancer is the long-range support class that has one of the most different healing abilities in the game. Technomancer uses different types of gadgets, turrets, and skills to take down even the most formidable foes.

Outriders Worldslayer Best Technomancer Builds

Technomancers are great support characters in Outriders. These are long-range and tech-savvy characters. They are the only class capable of healing others and themselves as a part of their abilities, so they have a vitally unique position in any team.

Aside from healing, they can control the battlefield from a distance and deal some good damage, although not the best for solo outings.

Let’s take a look at their skills before we move on to one of the best beginner builds for the Technomancer class in Outriders.

Technomancer Skills

Scrapnel: You throw a proximity device that explodes, deals Damage and interrupts the skills of enemies. (skill type: Ordnance, Interrupt).

Cryo Turret: Place a turret whose health depletes over time and whose bullets deal Damage and apply Freeze onto targets. (skill type: Gadget, Turret).

Pain Launcher: Places a missile launcher and bomb in front of you. Each missile deals Damage and interrupts enemy skills (skill type: Ordnance, Interrupt).

Blighted Rounds: For one magazine round applies Decay onto your bullets that deal Toxic Damage to enemies, also to all enemies in a small radius around the main target for half the Damage. It is removed on reloading or changing your weapon. (skill type: Decay).

Tool of Destruction: Conjure either a rocket launcher that damages and interrupts or a minigun that deals Damage per hit. They will be usable until the ammo depletes. (skill type: Ordnance, Interrupt).

Fixing Wave: Irrespective of distance, heal all your friendlies for 33 percent of their health and 50% for your turrets.

Cold Snap: Inflict Freeze onto all enemies within a large radius around you (skill type: Gadget).

Blighted Turret: Place a turret whose health depletes over time and whose bullets deal Damage and apply Decay onto targets. (skill type: Decay).

Skill Tree

While looking at the skill tree, don’t be scared of experimentation as you can reassign your points later on, but a small overview of the subclasses is;

Pestilence subclass for Damage per second or DPS-based technomancers, boosting weapon and toxic Damage.

subclass for Damage per second or DPS-based technomancers, boosting weapon and toxic Damage. Tech Shaman subclass for a team-oriented build; Improves healing and gadgets.

subclass for a team-oriented build; Improves healing and gadgets. Finally, the Demolisher subclass gives both the benefits of the upper class but at reduced efficiency.

Technomancer DPS Build

Skills

This Technomancer build is focused on dealing with the maximum amount of damage which is why we have chosen the following skills that will maximize our damage output.

Blighted Turret

Cold Snap

Blighted Rounds

These skills will surely help you take down any kind of enemy with the snap of fingers.

Skills Tree

Suction Module: will increase your Weapon’s Leech by 5%.

Sower of Decay: will reduce the cooldown timer of all Decay attacks by 15%.

Cannonade: will increase weapon damage for not just you but also your ally by 30% for 10 seconds when you activate your Ordnance skill.

Empowering Antenna: will increase decay your weapon’s damage by 40% for 10 seconds for not just you but also your allies, whenever you activate decay.

Pax Tree

Brain Dead: will increase weapon damage by 15% for 5 seconds whenever you activate a decay attack.

Pain Killer: hitting and damaging an enemy will give you a 5% health regeneration for 3 seconds and can be stacked up to 2 times.

Permanence: When an enemy is inflicted with toxic they will also get inflicted with a random stat

Dissection: will inflict an extra 10% damage for every kind of status linked to the enemy.

The mods that will be used for this build are given below.

Headgear Mods

Euthaniser: will inflict 25% more damage to enemies affected by Toxic.

Upper Armor Mods

Icicle Storm: when you kill an enemy using freeze, they will explode dealing 3,696,053 damage in 5 meters.

Lower Armor Mods

Captain Hunter: will increase your damage against Elites by 25%.

Glove Mods

Tainted Blood: will increase the damage dealt by 25% to the enemies inflicted with Bleed.

Footgear Mods

Shatter: will inflict 25% more damage to enemies inflicted with Freeze.

Weapon Mods

Omen: When you shot a cover-piercing Anomaly Projectile, it will explode, deal Bleed Damage, and deal 3,002,333 damage and also for the next 3 seconds will decrease the damage taken by 30%.

Fortress: every shot landed will increase your armor and resistance by 5% and can be stacked up to 3 times.

Wraith of Moloch: will not only inflict heavy damage but will also inflict burn on enemies within a 5m radius.

Weapons

For this build, you have two very good options. The first one is The Messenger which is a solid Tactical Assault Rifle that offers great long-range damage.

The second weapon is the Inferno Seed which is also a Tactile Assault Rifle that has good amounts of long-range and critical damage.

Technomancer AP Turret Build

Skills

You can use the following skills with the current build.

Blighted Turret

Cold Snap

Cryo Turret

Class Points

Anomaly Fuelled: will increase your Anomaly Power by 10%.

D-Kay Toxin: will increase the Toxic damage by 20%.

Sols-56 Freezing Tanks: will increase the duration of Freeze attacks by 20%.

Pax Tree

Initial Striker: will increase your Anomaly Power of Fire Power by 15% for 5 seconds.

Lethal Devices: Ordnance and Gadget will deal more toxic damage.

Pain Killers: will regenerate 5% health upon hitting an enemy and damaging them.

Permanence: When an enemy is inflicted with toxic they will also get inflicted with a random stat

Dissection: will inflict an extra 10% damage for every kind of status linked to the enemy.

Headgear Mods

Power Assimilation: will increase your Anomaly Power by 65,304 for every elite present on the battlefield.

Double Trouble: will deploy a turret with two barrels instead of one dealing massive amounts of damage.

Upper Armor Mods

Hazardous Modification: Your turret will fire Toxic infused rounds that will deal 177k more damage and will now have 50% more range.

Lower Armor Mods

Shatter: will inflict 25% more damage to enemies inflicted with Freeze.

Improved Coolant: will double the firepower of the turret deployed.

Glove Mods

Fresh Mag: reloading will give you an anomaly power boost of 111k for the next 5 seconds.

Footgear Mods

Unstoppable Force: this will increase your Anomaly Power by 50% of your current Resistance Piercing.

Danger Close: will increase Anomaly Power by 6% every time an enemy is in close range. Can be stacked 4 times.