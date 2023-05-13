Octopath Traveler Simeon Boss Guide

Simeon is one of the adversaries that you will be facing as a Boss-fight in Octopath Traveler. He is also known as the Puppet Master, and he will make his appearance in the fourth chapter of the game.

Simeon is a difficult opponent as he can resort to heavy attacks like “Silence Come and Boiling Blood” which can result in heavy damage to your party. His resistance in the form of SP is also hard to overcome as once you break them he can regain his Shield points back as well.

However, this doesn’t mean that he is hard to defeat as you can resort to using weapon attacks, cleric skills, and scholar skills to finish Simeon in Octopath Traveler.

If you are interested in learning how to defeat this enemy Boss “Simeon” then we have got you covered in this Boss Guide.

Simeon location

You will encounter Simeon during Chapter 4 of Primrose’s story at the Amphitheatre: Balcony in Octopath Traveler.

Being a Master Puppeteer, he wants to be amused by seeing Primrose suffer a similar tragedy as her father suffered at his hands. Primrose wants to avenge her father and will decline Simeon’s offer to indulge him as he wants her to suffer in the game orchestrated by him.

After this, Simeon will fight against your party members and will be joined by his two lackeys as well. You can defeat them and then take on Simeon in this Boss fight in Octopath Traveler.

Simeon weaknesses

As the fight between you and Simeon will be in two phases so during the first phase Simeon will have the following weaknesses. These will include:

Sword attacks

Dagger attacks

Staff attacks

Wind attacks

Dark attacks

During the second phase, his weaknesses will change and this time around they will be

Sword attacks

Axe attacks

Bow attacks

Fire attacks

Ice/ Lightning attacks

Dark attacks

Simeon special attacks

Simeon starts with 3 SP and increases them to 8 shield points in the game which make him a tough opponent to deal with. As for his lackeys, they will engage you as he sits back and enjoys the show. In terms of Simeon’s special attacks, these include:

Special Attacks What They Do Attack Simeon uses this basic attack to target one of your party members causing damage of ‘584’. Simeon strikes a pose… Simeon tends to increase his defenses by recovering from the first 2 breaks and increases his SP to 7 shield points. Simeon sits back and enjoys the show… During the first phase, Simeon does nothing and watches his lackeys attack you. Well…shall we dance? Dark shadows surround Simeon… This allows Simeon to enter boost mode for a single turn. Serenade to the Darkness Simeon uses this heavy damage attack to target all of your party members. Simeon flashes a leery smile… During the Second phase, Simeon starts by using this which locks all of his weaknesses excluding the Dagger weakness. You can spot a crack in Simeon’s defenses Simeon will recover his shields after you have taken down his shield points. Silence comes Simeon uses the elemental damage “Dark” on a single party member resulting in a massive damage of ‘1286’. Boiling Blood Simon buffs all of his attacks, including elemental ones. He can use four turns during the fight which results in a combined damage of ‘1899’. Hushed Melody This attack is similar to Simeon’s silence comes to attack, but this time Simeon uses the dark elemental attack on all your party members. Give yourself to the darkness! Once Simeon’s health reaches 50 percent he uses this to increase his actions on the next three turns. Act of Impulse This is another one of Simeon’s physical attacks that he uses on a single ally from your party. This heavy attack results in a damage rating of ‘1371’. Shredded Fortunes Simeon uses this attack to target all your party members for four turns. Future Denied There is no telling who will act when! This move is used by Simeon when he reaches 50 percent health. The effects of this action remain for the rest of the battle. Quiet down! I’m trying to enjoy the show… Simeon can activate boost mode for a single turn. Master of Silence Simeon uses this move to prohibit your characters from using a skill once he recovers from a break.

How to defeat Simeon in Octopath Traveler

The fight between your party and Simeon will occur in two phases. During the first phase, his lackeys will face you while Simeon sits back and enjoys the show. In terms of Shield Points Simeon has 3 SP in the first phase which he can increase to 8 SP in the second phase as you face him head-on. As for his lackeys, they have “4 to 5” Shield points that you can break using fire and Axe attacks.

However, in the first phase, Simeon’s Polearm weakness will be unlocked for you so you can deploy Polearm attacks on both him and his accomplices. After breaking their shields you can finish them off easily with Cyrus’ “Fire Storm” attack and focus on facing Simeon in the second phase of this battle.

You can deploy Primrose’s hunter skills “Draefendi’s Rage” to break Simeon’s final shield leaving him stunned for your next attack. After that Simeon will use his Master of Silence on all your teammates. You can counter it by using Herb of Clamor on one of your party members. However, keep in mind that his shield points will increase back to 8 SP again.

After that use Tressa’s scholar skill to analyze Simeon’s weakness and will reveal his sword attack weakness. So now you need to target him using those weapon attacks. Keep up with H’aanit’s Sword attack to break Simeon’s SP and then use Cyrus’ Fire Storm attack to deal massive damage to this enemy boss in Octopath Traveler.

Once Simeon is down to his last shield he will use the silence attack on one of your party members. Counter it with Primrose’s cleric skills to heal your teammates. Finally, proceed with Tressa’s Firestorm attack to keep the attack ongoing on him and you will be able to finish Simeon off with relative ease in Octopath Traveler.

Best party for Simeon

In terms of the Best party to use against Simeon, you can go with the following characters:

H’aanit

She can make use of her Hunter skills “Leghold Trap”. By using this, H’aanit can force Simeon to take his turn at the end of the turn instead of the beginning. This will give you breathing room for four turns.

Moreover, she can also use an item like the “Herb of Clamor” to cure one of your party members of a silence attack.

Similarly, she can also use ‘Energizing Pomegranate (M)’ to restore massive BP to one of your allies during the boss fights with Simeon.

Apart from these, she can use her Hunter skills “Abide” to increase your physical attack’s strength for 3 turns in Octopath Traveler.

Primrose

She can use the Dagger attack to damage Simeon’s defenses. Primrose can use Cleric’s skills “Heal More” to heal your characters. Similarly, she can also deploy Dancer skills to attack Simeon 4 times with a Dagger weapon.

Tressa

She can use Polearm attack along with Merchant skills “Hired Help”. This also allows her to summon a mercenary to aid her against Simeon in this boss fight.

Furthermore, Tressa can use merchant skills to donate BP to one of your party members.

In terms of item support, she can use “Herb of Clamor” to cure one of your party members who is inflicted with the silence attack from Simeon.

Cyrus

He can use his merchant skills “Hired Help” to pay money to summon a mercenary to the battlefield against Simeon. Cyrus can also deploy Scholar skills “Alephan’s Enlightenment” which can aid you massively against Simeon.

Cyrus can also use the scholar skill “Lightning Blast” to deal lighting-based attack damage on Simeon in Octopath Traveler. Lastly, he can use “Firestorm” to inflict a fire-based attack on Simeon during this Boss fights in Octopath Traveler.

What else to bring to the fight?

This boss fight with Simeon will be prolonged as you will have to deal with his lackeys first and then engage against him in Octopath Traveler. So you need to prepare accordingly to keep your HP, BP, and SP replenished during the fight against Simeon.

You can use items like Inspiriting Plum (M) to restore SP to a single ally from your party. Similarly, you need to be stocked with items that can restore your health and keep you up in this fight against Simeon.

As he will resort to using Silence attack targeting your party members individually so make sure you use “Herb of Clamor” to counter it in Octopath Traveler.

Simeon drops