How To Farm Money Fast In Octopath Traveler

In Octopath Traveler, the money is known as Leaves, so you have to grind hard to earn a lot of it. Money is essential because as you progress in the game, the enemies become more brutal and hard to defeat.

You need to equip yourself with the best equipment, which is not very cheap. To have a smoother experience, you need to know about Octopath Traveler’s best ways and areas to earn money.

Best ways to farm money in Octopath Traveler

As you may have seen, money is something that is found almost everywhere in the game. However, there are certain things that you can do which will eventually add up over time and massively increase the amount of money you rake in altogether.

As you can buy almost everything in the game with money, let us go ahead and look at some of the ways through which the speed at which you collect money in the game will increase massively.

Complete all quests

The first thing that you need to do is to complete the quests. There are many different quests that you can find in the game, and completing them will not only get you a fair bit of money but also a lot of new items and resources.

You need to follow the orange markers on your map to take on the side quests. If you are stuck, you can interact with the NPCs in that particular town, as they can provide valuable information that helps complete the quest and earn extra money.

Interact with the NPCs using the investigate/ Scrtunize option to get hold of new quests. The trick is completing as many quests as possible to earn more money in the game.

The amount of money you earn from these quests will also depend on the level of difficulty of the tasks. If you find the quest challenging, just put in more effort, as the rewards will compensate for your hard work. This trick is excellent for farming money in Octopath Leaves.

Use Tressa spell

Include Tressa in your party as she can immensely help with farming money. She has the Merchant ability, which means that she will get more money whenever you win a fight. Not only that, but you will also make money when wandering around.

You should visit Undertow Cave to take full advantage of Tressa’s ability. The cave is located in the west area of Rippletide. The cave is level 45, so you need to be careful. Use Evasive Maneuvers to reduce your enemy encounters and explore the whole cave to touch as many zones as possible.

This activity will produce large sums of money and is one of the best Octopath Traveler money-making methods.

Fight more battles

You can also keep on doing battles. Do as many battles as you possibly can, as they reward you with money and other items. Make sure you do the battles you can easily win since that will not waste your time.

You need to spend big money on your gear to defeat the stronger opponents, so win some easy battles first. Use the earned money to become strong and take on tougher opponents to earn more money.

Steal items

You can try to steal the items you need from the various NPCs in the area. Use Therion to try to steal all the things that you can and then sell them in the shop for money.

These items can be sold for higher amounts, so do not play fair all the time and earn money in whatever way you can. Your survival depends on your resources and money, so fill your coffins with all these things.

Farm Caits

You will encounter Caits during your battles, but they only spawn randomly. They are straightforward to kill. You can eliminate them with a single hit if you have Soulstone.

You should travel to the Northern Wellspring Sands in the region of Sunlands. The probability of Caits spawning in battles is very high, providing you with an extra opportunity to farm more money in Octopath Traveler.