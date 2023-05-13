Moldering Ruins is a location with a couple of quests that you will want to do in Octopath Traveler.

Doing side quests in Octopath Traveler is more about traveling and exploring an area rather than choosing from the game menu. Each map area in Octopath Traveler has a bunch of quests associated with it.

When the players explore the area, they will then get to finish the quests one by one. Moldering Ruins however has two sidequests;

Looting Grave Robber

Ashlan the Beastmaster (III)

While exploring the region, you will also come across several chests that can be looted for items and rewards. You are in the right place if you want to learn about Moldering Ruins in Octopath Traveler.

Octopath Traveler Moldering Ruins Walkthrough

The Moldering Ruins start off in a cave. Soon after entering, head downstairs and use the Save Point to save the game progress. From the brazier, head west into the archway.

Make a right turn and head North to find the Chest. Inspiring Plum (M) will be rewarded after opening the chest. Go back to the Brazier and take the stairs up North.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Looting Grave Robber

Right after climbing the stairs, you will be greeted by the Grave Robber which has a strength of 7. He is not only defensive, but he can also attack back with some buffs.

Keep in mind that Grave Robber is weak to Axe and Polearm therefore using either H’aanit or Olberic will be very effective on him. After defeating, the quest objective will be complete, and you will be rewarded.

4,000 Leaves

Energizing Pomegranate (L)

Ashlan the Beastmaster (III)

A chest will be located close to where you fought the Grave Robber and opening it will reveal the Shadow Soulstone (L).

After collecting the chest, head Southeast and make a detour along the Northern dirt trail to find another chest that contains Healing Grape Bunch.

Head back to the main trail from the detour that you took and head west. At the end of the path going east, there is a hidden opening. Here, you will come across the third chest of the quest that will contain Thunderstorm Amulet.

Get out of the hidden opening and venture south on the main trail until the stairs. Descend down the stairs to the Vivifying Stone area and head southeast. At the end of the path, there is a chest that will be locked and can only be opened by the Therion.

Make sure to bring him there with you to get Hypnos Crown. Doing so will complete the Moldering Ruins area and you can start the Cyrus Chapter 4. You will be rewarded following items:

11,000 Leaves

Monster Trainer’s Hat

Slippery Nut (L)