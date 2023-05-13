Octopath Traveler Missables Guide

A huge problem with JRPGs is a complex system that includes a lot of missables that prevent you from 100% game completion in a single playthrough.

Specifically, in Octopath Traveler, you can play eight different characters in separate playthroughs, so you would expect a few missables from this game.

Although there aren’t any missable quests, there are some items that are missable. Additionally, some of the items that are missable are part of achievements – hence making the achievements missable themselves, preventing you from achieving a 100% playthrough.

Octopath Traveler missable achievements

Octopath Traveler has a lot of achievements in store for you – 88 of them on Steam alone. Although you will be able to complete most of the completed with ease, there are some achievements in the JRPG that can be missed. You will require at least two playthroughs to get all achievements for 100% completion

You will need to get the Fleetfoot (speedrun) achievement as well, which requires you to complete the game in under 4 hours. This means that you have to complete all four chapters of a single unit, which is hard to do with being careful of any missable items.

Other reasons include achievements like the Lone Traveler. This achievement requires you to complete the game without seeking aid from others. If you aim to get this achievement, you will have to enter a second playthrough to complete other achievements that require aid from other units.

If you plan to get all the other achievements by taking help and taking your sweet time with the game, you will miss the Fleetfoot and the Lone Traveler achievements.

You can, however, try to get these two achievements together to avoid another playthrough.

Some of the other missable achievements are missable because they require you to obtain a few items or open a few chests that are missable in themselves. If you miss those items, then you automatically miss the achievements.

Treasure Hunter – Open all chests

To get the Treasure Hunter achievement, all you have to do is open every single chest there is in the game. It’s a very simple achievement – except if you miss the only missable chest in the game.

There’s only one missable chest in Octopath Traveler which is in the pit in “Yvon’s Birthplace”. You will be able to open this chest only during Cyrus’s chapter 3 and not after.

Although there are a few more chests here that aren’t accessible at this point, they aren’t missable because you will be able to get them later in the story.

Eagle-Eyed – Find all hidden items

To get the Eagle-Eyed achievement, you must find every single hidden item in the game. You can find hidden items by scrutinizing/inquiring select NPCs around the world with either Alfyn or Cyrus.

Six of these NPCs have a hidden item at some point in the game, but they can be missed if you progress further through the story. Make sure you inquire all six of these NPCs that have missable hidden items either with Cyrus or Alfyn.

Lord Ciaran’s Herald in S’warkii has a hidden item that’s only available in H’aanit’s chapter 3. To get this item, make sure to get either Cyrus or Alfyn before H’aanit.

Meryl in Clearbrook has a missable hidden item that can only be found before you start the “Meryl, lost then found (I)” by talking about her past. After this quest, she moves to Saintsbridge, and the hidden item cannot be found from that point onwards.

Zeph, also in Clearbrook, has a missable hidden item that can be found when he’s standing outside his abode before you are through with Cyrus and Alfyn chapter 4. Once you complete the chapters, Zeph shifts inside the house and the item can no longer be acquired.

Bale in Wellspring has a hidden item that’s only available from the start of Olberic’s chapter 3 to the end of chapter 4, so make sure you collect the item during this timeframe.

The Crest-bearing Swindler NPC in Duskbarrow has a hidden item that can only be collected by scrutinizing/inquiring him before you start the “Prince of Vengeance” side quest. This is because upon losing the challenge, the NPC flees and can no longer be found.

During the quest “Ariana Again(I)” you meet an NPC that goes by the name of Traveler in the Trail to the Whitehood. This NPC contains a missable hidden item (Inspirating Plum (M)) that can only be collected before you start the “Ariana Again (II)” quest. You can start the former quest after completing H’aanit and Primrose’s chapter 4.

Collector – Acquire all items

To get the Collector achievement in Octopath Traveler, you have to find every single item there is in the game. You can get most of the items along the way as you play through the story, but some items required to get these achievements are missable, hence making the achievement missable in itself.

You don’t necessarily have to have all of the items in your possession – as long as you have one copy at any point in the story, it will suffice. These also include a few items that only have one copy which is used in quests.

There are two main missable items that are mandatory to get if you want the collector’s achievement.

Original Tome

This item can be acquired after defeating Lucia during Cyrus’s chapter 4. To get this item, you must get your hands on three pieces of knowledge.

The order of these pieces is also pretty important. You must first get the Trial of the “Twelve, Volume II” and the “Forbidden Gold” in any order by scrutinizing the books. The last piece of knowledge you must scrutinize is the “From the Far Reaches of Hell”.

Obsidian Garb

This item can be stolen from the Obsidian Officer during Primrose’s chapter 3 – specifically during the “Albus, the Right-hand Man” quest which is the 3rd boss fight.

The Officer also has a 30% chance to drop this item when defeated. To increase your chances of getting this item, you can steal with the Snatch passive equipped.

Strategist – Discover all enemies’ weaknesses

To get the Strategist achievement in Octopath Traveler, you must find the weakness of all the enemies and bosses that you encounter more than once. There are a couple of ways you can do this:

Using Cyrus to reveal weaknesses

Using the Analyze scholar skill

Hitting an enemy with its weakness

There are four missable bosses in the game. Finding the weaknesses of these bosses is mandatory to get the Strategist achievement.

Meep

Meep is a Tier 1 boss that can be found in the Flatlands. This boss only appears when you have three characters in your party. Acquiring a fourth character will result in an increase of Danger to level 11, and hence the disappearance of this boss.

Cactus Roller

This is another Tier 1 boss that can be found in the Sunlands. It only appears when you have three characters in your party.

Sea Birdian 4

This is a Tier 2 boss that can be found in the Coastlands. You can only find this boss before completing chapter 2. Completing chapter 2 will result in an increased Difficulty to level 34, and hence the disappearance of this boss.

Buccaneer 1

This is another Tier 2 boss that can also be found in the Coastlands. You can only find this boss before completing chapter 2.

Octopath Traveler missable items

Although you acquire most of the missable items as part of quests like the Collector or the Eagle-Eyed achievement, there are still a few items that are missable but won’t be required for any achievements.

Most of these items are stolen or bought from NPCs around the world, and if you miss the missable steals, you might not get a chance to obtain these items again.

Joshua’s Weak Points (Knowledge): Can only be scrutinized/inquired from Joshua before the fight with him during Olberic’s chapter 2.

Can only be scrutinized/inquired from Joshua before the fight with him during Olberic’s chapter 2. Archibold’s Weak Points (Knowledge): Can only be scrutinized/inquired from Archibold before the fight with him during Olberic’s chapter 2.

Can only be scrutinized/inquired from Archibold before the fight with him during Olberic’s chapter 2. Gustav’s Weak Points (Knowledge): Can only be scrutinized/inquired from Gustav before the fight with him during Olberic’s chapter 2.

Can only be scrutinized/inquired from Gustav before the fight with him during Olberic’s chapter 2. Tidings of Elderly Friends (Knowledge): Can only be found if you inquire the Townsperson outside the Tavern before you inquire Demure Grandma.

Can only be found if you inquire the outside the Tavern before you inquire Demure Grandma. Tree Nut: Can only be found if you choose to “Hear the beginning of the tale” after the first cutscene in Tressa’s chapter 1 . Moreover, you need to buy this item from one of the three Merchants before you buy the Sleepweed.

Can only be found if you choose to “Hear the beginning of the tale” after the first cutscene in . Moreover, you need to buy this item from one of the three Merchants before you buy the Sleepweed. Ice Amulet: You can only get the Ice Amulet by buying or stealing it from Derryl in SaintBridges before you complete Ophilia’s chapter 4.

You can only get the Ice Amulet by buying or stealing it from Derryl in SaintBridges before you complete Ophilia’s chapter 4. Exotic Garb: This item can only be dropped by the “Prideful Warrior” – an NPC you have to challenge before fighting Victorino during Olberic chapter 2 . You can create a save file and restart to this point till you get this item.

This item can only be dropped by the – an NPC you have to challenge before fighting Victorino during . You can create a save file and restart to this point till you get this item. Silver Filled Pouch: Can only be stolen from the Employee during Therion chapter 3.

Can only be stolen from the during Therion chapter 3. Divine Blade: Can only be dropped by Erhardt during Olberic chapter 3. Additionally, you can also steal it with the Snatch passive equipped to acquire more copies.

Can only be dropped by Erhardt during Olberic chapter 3. Additionally, you can also steal it with the Snatch passive equipped to acquire more copies. Imperial Lance: Can only be bought or stolen from Captain Leon before completing Tressa chapter 3.

Can only be bought or stolen from before completing Tressa chapter 3. Elemental Glaive: Can only be bought or stolen from Captain Leon before completing Tressa chapter 3.

Can only be bought or stolen from before completing Tressa chapter 3. Stimulating Bracelet: Can only be dropped from the Shady Figure before completing Ophilia chapter 4. You can steal it beforehand to get more copies.

Can only be dropped from the before completing Ophilia chapter 4. You can steal it beforehand to get more copies. Black Staff: Can only be dropped from the Mystery Man before completing Ophilia chapter 4. You can steal it beforehand to get more copies.

Can only be dropped from the before completing Ophilia chapter 4. You can steal it beforehand to get more copies. Rune Knife: Can only be dropped by Esmeralda during the boss fight in Therion chapter 4. You can steal it beforehand to get more copies.

Can only be dropped by Esmeralda during the boss fight in Therion chapter 4. You can steal it beforehand to get more copies. Red Apple: Can only be stolen from Darius during the boss fight in Therion chapter 4.

Can only be stolen from Darius during the boss fight in Therion chapter 4. Sharp Nut (L): This item can only be stolen from the Grave Robber in Moldering Ruin before completing the “Looting Grave Robber” quest.

This item can only be stolen from the Grave Robber in Moldering Ruin before completing the “Looting Grave Robber” quest. Sprightly Necklace: This item can only be stolen from the Grave Robber in Moldering Ruin before completing the “Looting Grave Robber” quest.

This item can only be stolen from the Grave Robber in Moldering Ruin before completing the “Looting Grave Robber” quest. Inferno Amulet: Can be bought or stolen from the Wayfaring Girl in Sunshade during the “Ria, Born to Roam (I)” quest. You can also steal it from her for another copy once you have completed the quest.

Can be bought or stolen from the Wayfaring Girl in Sunshade during the “Ria, Born to Roam (I)” quest. You can also steal it from her for another copy once you have completed the quest. Tree Nut: Can only be bought or stolen from Kaia during the “Kaia, Mother of Dragons” quest (II, III).

Can only be bought or stolen from Kaia during the quest (II, III). Dubious Gold Ore: Can only be bought or stolen from Kaia during the “Kaia, Mother of Dragons” quest (II, III).

Can only be bought or stolen from Kaia during the “Kaia, Mother of Dragons” quest (II, III). Introduction to Adventuring: Can only be bought or stolen from Le Mann in any of his 3 quests.

Can only be bought or stolen from Le Mann in any of his 3 quests. Old Coin: Can only be bought or stolen from Le Mann in any of his 3 quests.

Can only be bought or stolen from Le Mann in any of his 3 quests. Glass Marble: Can only be bought or stolen from the Crest-bearing Swindler before provoking him in Duskbarrow.

Can only be bought or stolen from the Crest-bearing Swindler before provoking him in Duskbarrow. Enchanted Sword: Can only be obtained by challenging or provoking Alphas in any of his quests. The last quest you can get this item in is the “Alphas and the Impresario” quest.

Octopath Traveler missable quests

Although Octopath Traveler doesn’t have any side or main quests that are missable, there are a few missable Journal entries that are linked to quests.

Ophilia’s “True Belief”: Talk to Mattias before you head off to the seaside grotto during Ophilia’s chapter 3 quest. Therion’s “Robbing a Robber” and “Slacker”: Steal the Brigand Garb, then, before acquiring the Brigand Leader’s Garb, have a look at the cutscene in the Lorn Cathedral. This will be during Therion’s chapter 4 quest.

There are only two missable Journal entries that are missable, which you need to get if you want a complete Quest Journal.