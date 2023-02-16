Octopath Traveler: Kaia, Mother Of Dragons Quest Guide

Apart from many other fascinating creatures in Octopath Traveler, you will also come across a Dragon’s Egg. The girl who possesses this egg goes by the name of Kaia but is also known as the Mother of Dragons.

Although Kaia doesn’t really know what to do with the egg, you will still have three quests tied to it, called the “Kaia, Mother of Dragons” quest (I), (II), and (III) respectively.

When you receive the first quest, she’ll be your client by the name of the “Egg-seeking girl”. At first, she seems to have lost her egg, and you have to find it for her.

The second quest involves you finding someone who knows more about the egg. The third one, yet again, involves you retrieving the egg.

Kaia, Mother of Dragons Quest 1

It starts with speaking with the egg-speaking girl. You have to go to Bolderfall to find her, however, do note that the Mother of Dragons (I) quest can only start after you have completed Therion’s chapter 1 story.

Additionally, note that you will require either Cyrus or Alfyn as part of this quest as you may need to ask a few questions.

As you have a chat with the Egg-seeking girl (Kaia), she informs you that she has lost her Giant Egg and is worried that it might have been broken. You learn that it fell into a river and was washed along with the current. She will ask you to find the egg for her.

The first step to finding this egg is to warp over to Clearbrook. Upon arriving, head west. Pass the first bridge you come across, then head north. Next, walk across the bridge to the west and go south.

Here, you will find a woman – a Friendly Farmer. You can either use Cyrus or Alfyn at this point to ask this woman about the egg.

After talking to the woman, a hidden item will be revealed on your mini-map, indicated by an exclamation mark. This hidden item is the lost egg that the Egg-seeking girl asked you to find.

This location is across the bridge that you passed in the first place. Reach the exclamation mark and grab the egg off the ground, then head back over to Bolderfall and give the egg to its rightful owner to conclude the first Kaia, Mother of Dragons quest.

Note that you will probably get into a few fights as you come to the egg, so be careful.

Rewards:

1500x Leaves

1x Light Nut

Kaia, Mother of Dragons Quest 2

Once you have completed the first part of the quest, you will be able to take on Mother of Dragons (II).To start this quest, you have to talk to Kaia once again, but this time she will be at Quarrycrest. Note that you will require either Ophilia or Primrose to complete this quest.

Talk to Kaia and she will ask you to find an Old man who supposedly knows all about eggs of every kind. Kaia has a dragon egg on her hands but isn’t sure what to do with it, and hence requires some information from the Old Man.

After finishing the conversation with Kaia, head up the stairs to the north and then to the east to enter another area of the Quarrycrest. As you arrive in this new area, head west up the two staircases and then north to reach the 57-year-old man.

You need to lead this man back to Kaia. You can do that either with the help of Ophelia’s Guide ability or Primrose’s Allure Ability. After you bring the old man to Kaia, they will have a chat and the second Kaia, Mother of Dragons quest will conclude.

Rewards:

6600x Leaves

1x Light Nut (M)

Kaia, Mother of Dragons Quest 3

The Kaia, Mother of Dragons quest (III) will become available after completing the previous quest in the series. This time, you will find her in Orewell.

To start the quest, simply head over to her and start a conversation. She will inform you that her dragon egg has been stolen, and the man who stole it asked to meet her in Dragonsong Fane – which will be your next destination.

After the conversation with Kaia ends, head south towards the South Orwell Pass to come across a new area. Then, head east, across a bridge, and up the winding path to the Dragonsong Fane’s entrance.

Just as you enter this doorway, you will be met with three foes. They will be weak to Dagger, Sword, and Bow attacks. If you’re not in the mood to fight, you can also flee from the area and then enter the cave again to avoid them.

As you enter the cave, you will be free to explore the area with many chests and treasures. You have the potential to find a Crystal Helm, an Energizing Pomegranate (L), a Holy Longbow, and much more.

Your main goal, however, lies on the path to the right – just as you enter the cave. Head west, then north up the first stairwell, then west again to reach the Curious Cleric.

You must now challenge this guy to a duel. The fight won’t be that hard though–you can easily defeat him with basic Bow and Sword attacks. After you defeat the cleric in battle, you will receive the dragon egg.

All you have to do now is to give this egg back to Kaia at Orewell to conclude the third Kaia, Mother of Dragons quest.

Rewards: