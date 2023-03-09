Octopath Traveler 2 Travel Banter Guide

The world of Octopath Traveler 2 is full of adventures, and some new features make your journey joyful. From interacting with NPCs to other protagonists, every dialogue shows how well-planned the whole game is. You cannot romance other characters, but the Octopath Traveler 2 Travel Banter allows you to speak your heart out to other characters.

These interactions occur during different chapters for each protagonist, and a special cutscene starts showing the characters’ conversations on various but exciting topics in Octopath Traveler 2.

What are Travel Banters in Octopath Traveler 2?

The Travel Banter is a small cutscene that occurs between any two protagonists of Octopath 2, showing the depth of their personalities and relationships. You will see how they speak so freely with each other mentioning the different aspects of their lives and providing further insights into each other journey.

You will feel the connection created through Travel Banter puts all the characters into a fold of a single family. So this mechanism is an integral part of Octopath Traveler 2.

How to play the Travel Banter in Octopath 2

The Travel Banter can be utilized after completing the chapter for any protagonist. You have several chapters to complete for each character, meaning you will get several Travel Banters for each.

After completing the chapter, you should head toward a new town while having that protagonist in your party. Having the character whose chapter you have completed in your party is crucial before moving toward the new town. This will ensure that if that particular protagonist has any Travel Banters, those will initiate after you reach the new town.

For example, if you have completed Osvald chapter 2, ensure the Scholar stays in your party until you reach the new town. This will allow you to see the scene unfolding between Osvald and other characters due to the Travel Banter feature in Octopath 2.

How to access missed Travel Banters in Octopath 2

After completing chapters for each character, keeping up with all the Travel Banters becomes hard. The good thing about this feature is that you can revisit every protagonist’s Travel Banters by heading to the Journal Menu.

You need to open your main menu and then click on the Journal. Here a list will be provided for each character; select the protagonist you want from the Main story tab, and you will have access to all the Travel Banters available for the character at that time.

It means you are not going to miss any interaction between the characters, so do not worry and enjoy your journey in Octopath Traveler 2.