Octopath Traveler 2 Tera Boss Guide

Tera is a legendary fiery beast that you will encounter in Chapter 3 of Octopath Traveler 2. He will be sleeping when you encounter him first. Upon being disturbed, the situation will take a turn for the worse and it will turn into a boss fight.

Tera uses his abilities to inflict damage on all of your team members. In this fight, you need to focus on breaking his shield points first to capture him later. Once you defeat Tera in Octopath Traveler 2 you will receive “Guardian’s Great Axe” as a battle reward.

If you are interested in knowing about this beast, then we have prepared a guide to assist you with Tera Boss Fight in Octopath Traveler 2.

Tera location

During Chapter 3, Ochette and Pom accompanied by the owl Mahina will be seen entering Tera’s cave where he will be sleeping. Then Ochette will call out to Tera after which he will awaken.

She will try to persuade him to help them against the calamity that is befalling Toto’haha. But much to her surprise he will be angry at being disturbed during his sleep after which he will climb up to fight you.

Tera weaknesses

Tera is a tough boss to face in Octopath Traveler 2. The reason is that this boss has a huge tank of health and his defenses are hard to overcome as well.

But like all bosses that you will encounter in this game, Tera has his weaknesses as well. He is weak against Dagger and Axe attacks along with Staff attacks. In terms of elemental damage, he is weak to Dark and Ice attacks.

Tera special attacks

Tera is a dangerous foe who will challenge your abilities to the limit. He can increase his defenses by heightening his SP during the battle which will make it harder to damage him as well. As for his special attacks these include:

Special Attacks What They Do Jolt Tera uses this attack to target all of your party members inflicting massive damage of “896”. Tera hardens its body! Tera increases his shield defenses after which he decreases the damage output to “435”. Big Sneeze“The powerful gust blows you back!” He uses this powerful wave of attack to damage and push back your team. Coiling Lava Tera reinforces his shield against your sword attacks and banishes 2 of your party members by dealing damage of “900”. Searing Earth He uses this attack to rob you and your party members of their HP.

How to defeat Tera in Octopath Traveler 2

Before facing Tera in Octopath Traveler 2, you need to keep in mind that he has 43000 HP. Tera also has 2 Shield Points at the beginning of the battle. Upon breaking his shield, he can also raise his SP to 6 SP which can come as a challenge for you as this way it can remove his Dagger weakness.

So you should start with Ochette hunter skills and use Cleaving blow to deal damage to Tera. You can also use her Beast lore abilities to summon Twisted Lizard king III to deal a staff attack on Tera to further damage his defenses.

Once you start breaking his shields Tera will strengthen his defenses by hardening his body. As you break his second shield he will surround his body in magma and banish 2 of your party members as well. You have to counter this physical attack by using Partito’s Apothecary Skills Icicle to further damage this boss.

As stated Tera will increase his SP, and on the third SP break he resorts to using the Searing Earth attack to deplete your Party members of their HP.

This will signal his endpoint, so you need to push your attack on him and use Partitio’s Arrow of Fortune to deal huge damage to this enemy boss.

Finally, when Tera’s power weakens you should use Ochette’s ability to capture Tera which will conclude this fight.

Best party for Tera

The best party that you can use against Tera Boss fight will include the following party members:

Party Members Attacks Ochette She uses Animal Instincts to unlock special skills like “Beastly Fangs “ to inflict a powerful physical attack on Tera. She is an important member as she can use her Beast lore to capture Tera at the end of the battle Partitio He uses his Merchant Skills to invoke the Arrow of Fortune. This is a powerful bow attack that can cause damage to Tera. He can use an Apothecary Skills “Healing Touch to restore HP or revive a single ally. Temenos He can deploy Items like Shadow Soulstone which deals dark damage to Tera. Temenos also uses Staff attacks(x4) which serve as a weakness for Tera as well. Agnea She uses Dagger attacks(x4) along with Hunter skills to use Cleaving Blow. This is basically a powerful axe attack on Tera. She can also deploy Dancer Skills like Lion Dance which raises the physical attacks of one of your allies against Tera.

What else to bring to the fight?

Before venturing out to face Tera you need to be prepared as he is not an easy foe to deal with. He can increase his shields, and this will prolong the fight, so you need to be stocked up on Healing items to keep your team alive and kicking during this boss fight in Octopath Traveler 2.

Make sure to deploy weapon attacks like Dagger and Axe attacks as these will be most effective in winning this fight. You can use Temenos Cleric Skills “Healing Grape Bunch” which can be used to restore HP to all your team members.

Moreover, you can also use Cleric skills like Healing Torch to gain back the Hp you lose during the fight against Tera as well.