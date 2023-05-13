Where To Find Sacred Flame Candles In Octopath Traveler 2

Sacred Flame Candles are items that you need to complete the Pilgrim Protection side quest in Octopath Traveler 2. You need to find three of them during Temeno’s Chapter 1 storyline for an elder in return for some useful rewards.

The side story is relatively easy to complete except that each of the Octopath Traveler 2 Sacred Flame Candles requires a different path action depending on the time of day.

Octopath Traveler 2 Pilgrim Protection walkthrough

Taking place at Flamechurch in Crestlands, it is recommended that this quest should be started at Level 6 or higher. It is also recommended to have the following characters in your party for their path actions.

Throne’s Path Action ‘Steal’ for daytime

Partitio’s Path Action ‘Purchase’ for daytime

Agnea’s Path Action ‘Entreat’ for nighttime

Osvald’s Path Action ‘Mug’ for nighttime

Visit the Flamechurch

To begin the ‘Pilgrim Protection’ side story, go to the Flamechurch in Crestlands and look for the old man outside the chapel.

Talk to the elder

Now converse with the elder and you will get to know that he needs your help. He wants you to acquire three Sacred Flame Candles that will make the Cathedral safer for the Pilgrims.

Get the first Sacred Flame Candle

If you are playing through daytime, head over to the entrance and you will encounter a Cleric near it that possesses the Sacred Flame Candle. Use Throne’s or Partitio’s Path Actions to obtain it.

If you are playing through the nighttime, the first Sacred Flame Candle location will be inside the church and you can use Agnea or Osvald to acquire it.

Get the second Sacred Flame Candle

During the daytime, the second Sacred Flame Candle will be possessed by a cleric by the door of the church. If your time is switched to night, you can obtain this candle from a cleric inside the chapel by using Agnea or Osvald.

Get the third Sacred Flame Candle

During the daytime, you can steal or purchase the third and last Sacred Flame Candle from a Cleric outside the church in the southern part of the town.

The same candle can be acquired by using ‘Entreat’ or ‘Mug ’at night from the Cleric who is now inside the Cathedral by the altar.

Return to the Elder

After acquiring all three Octopath Traveler 2 Sacred Flame Candles, you need to make your way back to the same elder who gave you this quest.

Hand over the candles to him and this will end the Pilgrim Protection side quest and you will be rewarded with the following items in return: