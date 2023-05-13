How To Farm Money Fast In Octopath Traveler 2

Money doesn’t buy happiness but it sure as hell can be used to buy things that can become the source of happiness. Earning leaves, the official in-game currency, can be a little challenging in the early stages of Octopath Traveler 2.

Once you have banked enough leaves in your account, you can spend it to buy weapons, armor, items, and other accessories. You cannot become a millionaire in one night, however, there are still ways that can help you earn Octopath Traveler 2 money fast.

Getting XP and leveling up is another important aspect apart from earning leaves in Octopath Traveler 2 so make sure that you are aware of XP earning methods as well.

Best ways to get money fast in Octopath Traveler 2

Learn the ‘Grow On Trees’ skill

Most of you already have an idea that defeating monsters will earn you money, Right? What if we tell you that you can increase that amount by 10% every time you defeat a monster in battle?

This can be made possible by learning a support skill “Grow on Trees”. You can easily learn this support skill after you have learned four merchant job skills such as Rest, Hired Help, Collect, and Donate BP.

In Octopath Traveler 2, your first skill will however be taught to you by the Partitio. Once you have learned that first skill, you can unlock other characters that can teach you the rest of the three skills.

Hire a Merchant

We have always heard that getting the help of a seasoned haggler will earn you an extra buck while selling. The same thing could be said for the merchants in Octopath Traveler 2 as they can help you bank more leaves for your merchandise.

Each character in Octopath Traveler 2 has different Path Actions that we can use to our advantage. However, in this situation, we are looking for all the merchants because they have a Path Action called “Hire”.

After hiring a merchant, you can let him sell your merchandise and on average you can earn 20-25% extra leaves. The things you are selling are looted in the first place therefore there is no upfront cost for you to have.

Getting the help of a merchant every time you are selling your merchandise will not make you filthy rich. If however, you repeat this practice till the end of Octopath Traveler 2, you will surely add another million leaves.

Defeat Caits and Octopuffs

Go big or go home, Right? The same could be said for battling two of the biggest enemies in Octopath Traveler 2; Caits and Octopuffs.

As much as these enemies are tough to beat, defeating them will however give you plenty of Experience Points and Leaves.

These enemies are also very hard to run into and the odds can be increased by using Cait Pots and Octopuffs Pots respectively.

Use the ‘Collect’ skill

Your primary target for defeating monsters is to earn leaves. What if we say that you can double the leaves earned with the help of a merchant skill “Collect”?

The success rate of using collect is low but the less the remaining HP of the enemy is, the more your odds are for successfully Collecting an enemy.

Collect classify as a buff therefore you need to use it in every battle to actually gain benefits from it. Then comes the success part, therefore it’s a lot of effort. Once you have successfully used Collect on an enemy, you cannot use it on the same enemy later.

Complete side stories

As simple as it sounds, completing side stories in Octopath Traveler 2 will earn you rewards in the form of leaves. The more side stories you have completed, the more leaves you will earn.