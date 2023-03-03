How To Get The Mercantile Manuscript In Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 does not give away much information to the players about quest endeavors, which makes it interesting as well as confusing at the same time. Finding the Octopath Traveler 2 Mercantile Manuscript in Sai, written by the renowned Merchant Masoud, is a side story and part of the Scent of Commerce quest series.

Masoud asks you for quite an unanticipated task, i.e., find him a “treasure.” That eventually leads to the Mercantile Manuscript Archive key to complete the quest. However, you don’t have to worry; this guide will walk you through the easiest path to getting the Mercantile Manuscripts.

Octopath Traveler 2 Mercantile Manuscript location

Having reached the Sai town, follow the pathway given below to get to the Manuscript in Octopath Traveler 2:

Add Partitio to your party

This quest starts only when you add Partitio to your party. Scent of Commerce is Partitio’s quest series so, you should ensure to get him before attempting to undertake this quest.

Talk to the Merchant

You will then speak as Partitio with the Merchant, who is ready to give the Manuscript but only on one condition. You will first need to bring the a treasure to him in Octopath Traveler 2.

Speak to Masoud’s daughter

On the West side of the hill, close to the well, talk with the girl wearing a red-colored outfit. This girl is the daughter of Masoud.

Use Hire Path Action/ Partitio’s Hire

Hire the girl in your party using Path Action, which requires 1000 leaves, or use Partitio’s Hire ability at night. Now take her to her father (Masoud).

Hire Masoud using Partitio’s Hire ability

Finally, hire the Merchant Masoud with 5000 leaves using the Hire ability of Partitio, and finish this quest. Masoud then gives you the Mercantile Archive key, which you can use on the building ahead of him.

He will give you a hint that the “treasure” that he talked about was nothing else but his daughter. The Merchant and the daughter then walk away from you.

You can now access the Mercantile Manuscripts from the library ahead, which you can unlock using the Key given by Masoud in Octopath Traveler 2. You can see legends and much more knowledge in this Manuscript.