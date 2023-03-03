How To Get Herbs Of Serenity In Octopath Traveler 2

Castti is an Apothecary in Octopath Traveler 2 who uses Herb of Serenity for her Soothe night path action. Castti uses it to relieve the townspeople, and therefore Herbs of Serenity is of great significance in the game. We will discuss all the locations where you can find Octopath Traveler 2 Herbs of Serenity and how to use this healing herb.

Octopath Traveler 2 Herbs of Serenity locations

The Herbs of Serenity is a rare resource in the game. The issue you will face is that although it’s rare, even this rare amount is not found at a single location but is scattered at distant locations in the game.

Brightlands region

The first location where you can find Herbs of Serenity in Octopath Traveler 2 is near the abandoned village in Brightlands Region. As players head towards the abandoned village, they will find a ladder on a slope leading to the village. Climb that ladder, and you will find a chest on the top that will reward you Herb of Serenity.

Western Canalbrine Coast

The next location where players can find Herb of Serenity is Western Canalbrine Coast in the Harborlands region. Here players need to find an island in the north, where the chest containing the Herb is found in Octopath Traveler 2.

To reach this island, players, after they leave Canalbrine, need to take a left until they reach a fork. From there, you must go straight to the cave at a port. You can then take a small boat from a dock to the island. The island will have a chest and opening that rewards you with Herbs of Serenity.

Flamechurch, Crestlands

Players can also get Herbs of Serenity in the Flamechurch area of the Crestlands region. Here players can steal, mug townspeople, or ask the Apothecary NPC for some herbs. Doing any one of these will bring players the Herb of Serenity.

How to use Herbs of Serenity

Herbs of Serenity is a healing resource that will help you heal an ailing. Castti majorly uses this at night time as her Path Action. Being an Apothecary; Castti’s Sooth path action allows her to heal the town’s people.

By using Herbs of Serenity, she makes townspeople fall asleep, and thus, this proves to be a stress relief for them. Herbs of Serenity are extremely valuable for the team in Octopath Traveler 2, as it helps with healing. Any player, therefore, should properly think about when to use it instead of just wasting it.

To use Castti’s soothing ability, you should first have a complete knowledge of the Apothecary; otherwise, you’ll end up wasting them.