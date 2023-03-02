Octopath Traveler 2 Felvarg Boss Guide

Felvarg is a menacing-looking creature that serves as the final boss of Temeno’s Chapter 1 storyline in Octopath Traveler 2.

When you move into the Cathedral from an alternate route, you will find the Pontiff lying dead ahead of you. When you go to the Pontiff, Felvarg will enter from the room on the left.

Be ready for the boss fight, because Felvarg can catch you off-guard.

Felvarg location

Felvarg is found in the Order of the Scared Flames Cathedral. This Cathedral is in the Brightlands.

Felvarg enters the Cathedral by breaking the glass window and then later appears before both Crick and Temenos to fight them. Felvarg is the one who also kills the Pontiff.

Felvarg weaknesses

Felvarg is mostly weak against elemental attacks. Having Temenos is ideal for winning this fight. In Octopath Traveler 2, Felvarg is weak against Sword and Light. He also has 5 shields that need to be broken to make efficient use of these weaknesses.

Felvarg special attacks

Felvarg is fairly a straightforward, early-game enemy. He will only deal damage by using his claws and sometimes use elemental attacks on you.

Special Attacks What They Do Dismember Deals heavy Damage to one character Wild Claw Randomly hits characters with melee swipes Tear to pieces Damages one character while restoring some of Felvarg’s health Stain Black Deals Dark damage to the whole of the characters Fatal Claw A charge attacks Temenos which deals heavy damage.

How to defeat Felvarg in Octopath Traveler 2

Felvarg is a simple but difficult boss to defeat. He doesn’t change his weaknesses or alter his stats as you progress through the fight. Something else to note is that Felvarg has five shields.

When the boss fight begins, use the Cover skill of Crick and take damage which will be dealt by Temenos because Crick has more health than Temenos and Temenos does not have any armor on him.

With the Goldsblade’s Shield, you can increase Temeno’s physical defense for three turns. Try to have Temenos to level 6 before you go into the battle.

Also, try to keep as much BP as you can before you break Felvarg. In the fight, try to break Felvarg as much as possible and make him skip his turns and deal damage to you. Also, look out for light Soulstones, these can be very useful in breaking the Shield points in one hit.

When broken, you can use Temenos Holy Light Skill to deal extra Elemental Damage to Felvarg. Also, the Sacred Slash of Crick if you have used all BP of Temenos. SP in this battle will be an issue so keep items to replenish it.

Near the end of the battle, Felvarg will set his eyes on Temenos and will lock all of his weaknesses. This lock on the weaknesses can be removed if you break Felvarg. If you don’t break Felvarg, it will damage Temenos.

The Latent Power of Temenos known as Judgement is a very useful skill. It lowers the opponent’s shield with any attack. Also, using BP with Latent power and Holy Light will deal the maximum damage while removing all his shields.

Best party for Felvarg

In this battle your team is fixed, you can only take Temenos with you. You will also find Crick at the beginning of Chapter 1 who will accompany you in battle and can prove very useful in battle.

What else to bring to the fight?

Before the battle, try to keep as many items that refill your HP and SP. This is important because Felvarg does deal a lot of damage in the fight.

Also, try to have at least one skill learned among the Mythical Staff, Prayer to the Flame, or Sacred Shield before the battle.

You will also find the Olive of Life before the battle which is very useful. Also, a Provisioner NPC can be found from which you can purchase the items.