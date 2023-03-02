Octopath Traveler 2 Dark Entity Boss Guide

In Octopath Traveler 2, the Dark Entity is the final boss in Ochette’s Chapter 1 storyline. This creature knows nothing but how to wreak havoc and hence, must be brought down.

Before the Dark Entity boss fight begins, it will be destroying the village before facing (and ultimately defeating) Juvah. From here on, the job of saving everyone by taking down the Dark Entity will be on you in Octopath Traveler 2.

Dark Entity location

The Dark Entity is a big creature and is not found in some building or basement. This creature is found in the Beasting Village. The Dark Entity would be found bringing Havoc to the village.

Dark Entity weaknesses

Dark Entity’s weaknesses are divided into physical and elemental ones. You will find that Daggers, Axes, Lightning, and Wind attacks do increase damage in this boss fight.

The Dark Entity also spawns mysterious fledglings which don’t do much damage but their attacks add up. The weaknesses of these Fledglings are Bow and Wind.

Dark Entity special attacks

The Dark Entity has some Special Attacks but the most dangerous of them is the Darkstorm. Other than that it has some melee attacks and dark attacks which deal Elemental damage.

Special Attacks What They Do Bite Down Physical Attack with more damage than normal attack Dark Breath Deals Dark Damage Dark Spawn Summons three Mysterious Fledglings Consume Eats one of the Fledgling and gets a Magic Buff Darkstorm Deals heavy damage but needs to Consume a Fledgling first.

How to defeat Dark Entity in Octopath Traveler 2

The Dark Entity is fairly a straightforward foe and starts with some melee attacks. After the Dark Entity Breaks, it uses Dark Spawn to call three Mysterious Fledglings which will aid in the fight.

Later it will consume a Fledgling and become ready to use Dark Storm. If you could not break the Dark Entity, heal yourself and wait for it to attack. After this, the fight stays pretty much the same.

In the Beginning, you can use the Axe Attacks and save some SP while attacking the Dark Entity. You cannot have anyone else but only Ochette in this battle.

It is best to have a stock of at least three BP before the Mysterious Fledglings. When they are summoned using the Bow with BPs and attack two times the ones with shields and one time the ones without shields.

DarkStorm is the most powerful attack the Dark Entity can do in Octopath Traveler 2 but it has some requirements before it can be used. You can exploit them easily without much effort.

The Darkstorm can only be used if the Dark Entity has consumed a Fledgling. If you have finished all of them, it can’t use this attack.

As you progress through the battle, Ochette will get her Latent Power, Animal Instincts. This power will introduce three new moves and all of them are useful in this battle. The Beastly Fangs is the easiest way to break the Dark Entity when used with BPs.

What else to bring to the fight?

Before the fight, you will find a convenient Peddler and a save point. Make sure to stock up on some Healing Grapes from here before starting the Octopath Traveler 2 Dark Entity boss fight.

Before starting the fight, you will have some JP. You can use these points to learn the Cleaving Blow Skill. This gives a strong axe to Ochette which can also be used as a self-buff.