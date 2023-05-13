How To Find The Azure Sun Sword For Meylan In Octopath Traveler 2

In Octopath Traveler 2, Azure Sun Sword is a stolen item for which defendant Nero is on trial. Meylan is the guard outside the courthouse and he requires the Azure Sun Sword as evidence so that Nero can be proven guilty. This is part of the ‘Proof of Guilt’ side story.

The ‘Proof of Guilt’ side quest is part of a trilogy of side quests, with the other two being ‘Proof of Innocence’ and ‘Proof of Justice’.

If you converse with Meylan during the day, he will give you the ‘Proof of Innocence’ side quest in which Nero will be proven innocent by a Sickly Woman’s testimony.

However, if you talk to Meylan during the night time, he will give you the ‘Proof of Guilt’ side quest in which you will have to look for the Azure Sun Sword which will prove Nero guilty.

After you have finished the ‘Proof of Guilt’ side quest, you will be able to unlock the last of the three side quests: the ‘Proof of Justice’. But before getting to that you need to know all about the location of the Azure Sun Sword and how to complete the quest.

Octopath Traveler 2 Proof of Guilt walkthrough

The Octopath Traveler 2 Proof of Guilt side quest takes place outside the courthouse in the Timberrian region of the Leaflands. To play through this quest, you need to have the following travelers with their Path Actions:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Osvald with his Path Action ‘Scrutinize’

Hikari with his Path Action ‘Bribe’

After having the adequate party setup, you need to follow the steps mentioned below to play through this quest:

Talk to Meylan

To begin the ‘Proof of Guilt’ side story, go to the Courthouse in Timberrian and look for Meylan, the guard standing outside the courthouse who will tell you about the trial of Nero that has been going on for ages as there is not enough evidence present to convict him.

Look for the Remorseful Old Man

Now head south until you reach a fence near the tavern where you will see a Remorseful Old Man, aged 75, who is the father of the defendant Nero. Nero had given him the Azure Sun Sword to hide. Use the ‘Scrutinize’ or ‘Bribe’ Path Actions on him to get information out of him regarding the location of the Azure Sun Sword.

Look for the Azure Sun Sword

After conversing with the Remorseful Old Man and finding out the location of the Octopath Traveler 2 Azure Sun Sword, head to the Timberrain Inn as the sword is present to the left of it as a hidden item.

Head back to Meylan

After obtaining the Azure Sun Sword, go back to Meylan, the guard of the courthouse, and hand the sword over to him to present in court as evidence against Nero. This ends the side quest as Nero will be proven guilty and he will be sentenced.

Upon finishing the side quest, you will be rewarded with: