Nioh Guardian Spirits Guide

This guide about Nioh Guardian Spirits will teach you how to unlock all available Guardian Spirits in the game, which are the best Guardian Spirits, and the stats for each one of them.

As the name signifies, Guardian Spirits are basically spirit animals that can be imbued to receive a number of bonuses and buffs. After you fire up the game for the first time, you’re asked to choose a Guardian Spirit.

This initial Guardian Spirit stays with you until you unlock others and decide to change the initial one. There are quite a lot of Guardian Spirits so make sure to kick back and read to catch ‘em all.

Nioh Guardian Spirits

One important thing that you need to know is that you need to have at least 11 points added in ‘Spirit’ stat to reap all the benefits offered by all the Guardian Spirits in the game. Once you’ve found all Guardian Spirits, you’ll unlock the ‘Friend of Guardians’ Trophy.

Guardians Spirits in Nioh also allow you to launch a powered-up attack called Living Weapon.

We have listed below all the Guardians and their Living weapon stats, at level 30, although their level 1 variants might be slightly less powerful, this is the maximum use you can get out of each.

Hi-Nezumi

Attack Enhancement: 4%

Element : Fire

Duration: 9

Might: 400

Action: B-

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: C-

Amrita Gauge Rate: A+

Enko

Attack Enhancement: 23%

Element: Fire

Duration: 9

Might: 1480

Action: C

Recover: B

Tenacity: B+

Amrita Gauge Rate: C-

Enku

Attack Enhancement: 18%

Element : Fire

Duration: 5 23.5

Might: 1400

Action: B+

Recovery: B+

Tenacity: B+

Amrita Gauge Rate: C+

Nine-Tails

Attack Enhancement: 4%

Element: Fire

Duration: 6

Might: 1000

Action: C+

Recovery: B+

Tenacity: C+

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Usura-Hicho

Attack Enhancement: 6%

Element: Water 62

Duration: 7

Might: 600

Action: B

Recovery: A

Tenacity: C+

Amrita Gauge Rate: A+

Nico Genbu

Attack Enhancement: 6%

Element: Water 62

Duration: 1

Might: 3000

Action: A-

Recovery: B+

Tenacity: C

Amrita Gauge Rate: D-

Saoirse

Attack Enhancement: 5%

Element: Water

Duration: 10

Might: 600

Action: B

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: B-

Amrita Gauge Rate: A-

Nurarihyon

Attack Enhancement: 9%

Element: Water 62

Duration: 5

Might: 1350

Action: C

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: C+

Amrita Gauge Rate: C

Itokuri

Attack Enhancement: 8%

Element: Earth

Duration: 4

Might: 680

Action: B+

Recovery: C+

Tenacity: D+

Amrita Gauge Rate: A+

Tankui

Attack Enhancement: 13%

Element: Earth

Duration: 4

Might: 2220

Action: B-

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: A

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Shinka

Attack Enhancement: 16%

Element: Earth

Duration: 6

Might: 1980

Action: A-

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: C-

Amrita Gauge Rate: C

Bisha’s Centipede

Attack Enhancement: 18%

Element: Earth

Duration: 19

Might: 2280

Action: B- B

Recovery: D-

Tenacity: B+

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Aya-Komori

Attack Enhancement: 5%

Element: Wind

Duration: 4

Might: 480

Action: A+

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: C-

Amrita Gauge Rate: A-

Yatagarasu

Attack Enhancement: 13%

Element: Wind

Duration: 7

Might: 1210

Action: C

Recovery: A-

Tenacity: C

Amrita Gauge Rate: A+

Izuna

Attack Enhancement: 8%

Element: Wind

Duration: 4

Might: 1480

Action: A-

Recovery: C+

Tenacity: C+

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Tengen Kujaku

Attack Enhancement: 15%

Element: No movement input for Wind, Backwards for Lightning, Left for Earth, Right for Water, Forwards for Fire.

Duration: 22

Might: 1600

Action: B+

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: B-

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Blue Dragon

Attack Enhancement: 23%

Element: Wind

Duration: 4

Might: 1480

Action: C

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: B-

Amrita Gauge Rate: D-

Janomecho

Attack Enhancement 8%

Element: Wind

Duration: 21

Might: 720

Action: A-

Recovery: A

Tenacity: A

Amrita Gauge Rate: C-

Gyokuto

Attack Enhancement: 6%

Element: Lightning

Duration: 6

Might: 480

Action: B+

Recovery: B+

Tenacity: C-

Amrita Gauge Rate: A-

Kara-Jishi

Attack Enhancement: 23%

Element: Lightning

Duration: 8 20.5

Might: 1660

Action: C+

Recovery: D-

Tenacity: B-

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Atlas Bear

Attack Enhancement: 24%

Element: Lightning

Duration: 2

Might: 1500

Action: D+

Recovery: C

Tenacity: A-

Amrita Gauge Rate: C+

Nekomata

Attack Enhancement: 7%

Element: lightning

Duration: 1

Might: 680

Action: B+

Recovery: A+

Tenacity: D+

Amrita Gauge Rate: A-

Daiba-Washi Guardian Spirit

This is one of the Guardian Spirits which is available right from the beginning of the game.

ATK Enhance: 0%

Element: Wind

Duration: 18.6 seconds

Might: 680

Action: C-

Recovery: C-

Tenacity: D

Amrita Gauge Rate: A+

Isonade Guardian Spirit

This is one of the Guardian Spirits which is available right from the beginning of the game.

ATK Enhance: 5%

Water: 30

Duration: 21.6 seconds

Might: 1400

Action: A

Recovery: C+

Tenacity: C

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Kato Guardian Spirit

This is one of the Guardian Spirits which is available right from the beginning of the game.

ATK Enhance: 20%

Fire: 30

Duration: 14.8 seconds

Might: 1280

Action: C

Recovery: A

Tenacity: A-

Amrita Gauge Rate: C+

Fuse-Ushi Guardian Spirit

In order to unlock Fuse-Ushi, you need to complete the game’s ‘Deep in the Shadows’ main mission.

ATK Enhance: 15%

Earth: 30

Duration: 20.4 seconds

Might: 1870

Action: B+

Recovery: B

Tenacity: C-

Amrita Gauge Rate: D

Mizuchi Guardian Spirit

After you’ve successfully completed the game’s ‘Kanbei and the Overlord’ sub-mission, you’ll automatically unlock Mizuchi Guardian Spirit.

ATK Enhance: 7%

Water: 30

Useable Time: 18 Seconds

Might: 700

Action: B-

Recovery: B

Tenacity: B

Amrita Gauge Rate: C+

Raiken Guardian Spirit

In order to unlock Raiken, you need to complete the game’s ‘The Spirit Stone Slumbers’ main mission.

ATK Enhance: 15.0%

Lightning: 42

Duration: 21.8 seconds

Might: 1500

Action: C+

Recovery: B

Tenacity: A+

Amrita Gauge Rate: A-

Paired Raiken Guardian Spirit

This Guardian Spirit is basically an upgrade of the original Raiken Guardian Spirit and replaces it. You can unlock it after you manage to complete ‘Invitational from the Warrior of the West’ sub-mission.

Living Weapons

Living Weapon can simply be considered as a powered-up attack that can be executed once you manage to fill up your Guardian Spirit meter. The Living Weapon at your disposal entirely depends upon the Guardian Spirit you have.

Guardian Spirit meter automatically fills up during battle – the more damage you deal, the faster it fills.

After you execute your Living Weapon, you become immune to all types of damage until the effect wears off. Due to this, you should always use your Living Weapon while fighting enemies and bosses.