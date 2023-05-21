Our Nioh Best Items Guide gives you an overview of some of the must-have items that you need throughout the course of the game.

Items are in abundance in the game. These items range from usable items to key items. There are, however, some items that we absolutely recommend getting in the game to make the experience a tad more forgiving.

For more help on Nioh, read out our Character Builds Guide, Stats Guide, and Leveling Up Fast Guide.

Nioh Best Items

For your convenience, I’ve also listed down all the items that you can find in the game. In our Guide, we’ve detailed what we consider to be some of the must-have items in the game.

The Book of Reincarnation

You can buy the Book of Reincarnation from Tome the Blacksmith.

This book basically resets your character to Level 1 by refunding all the Skill Points and Amrita you spent to level up your character.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

So if a boss is giving you a hard time because you don’t have sufficient damage/HP or you simply want to try out a new building without creating a new character, buying the Book of Reincarnation is the answer.

One copy of the book is usable only once, but you can buy multiple copies at an increasing cost.

The first one should cost you 10,000 Gold and the second one should cost you 30,000 Gold. Therefore, make up your mind before you decide to buy them.

Summoner’s Candle

Similar to SoulsBorne games; if you die, you lose all of your Amrita at the place of your death and must get it back by traveling to the place.

However, whenever you respawn or rest at a Shrine, all the dead enemies – excluding bosses and NPCs – in the game also respawn. Due to this, it becomes a tad hard and risky to reclaim your Amrita.

The reason being: if you die again while trying to retrieve your lost Amrita, you lose it for good.

This is where the Summoner’s Candle comes in. This item basically allows you to reclaim your lost Amrita and Guardian Spirit while sitting at a Shrine; without having to travel to the place of your death.

The Travel Amulet

Those of you who have played Dark Souls must be familiar with an item called the Homeward Bone. This is exactly what the Travel Amulet is.

Suppose you’ve around 100,000 Amrita on you which you can use to level up from Level 40 to Level 50, but you’re in a place without any Shrine nearby.

If you don’t know what lies ahead and don’t want to risk losing all your hard-earned Amrita, you can simply use the Travel Amulet and warp to the Shrine you last prayed at.

This item is a common enemy drop and you should find plenty of them throughout the game.

There’s another item called the Hara-kiri Sword which does the same job, but at the cost of all the Amrita in your inventory so I don’t recommend using it; especially in a situation presented above.

Whetstones

In Nioh, Whetstones can be found all across the in-game world and are also dropped by enemies.

Weapon Familiarity is a neat little concept which allows you to increase Weapon Familiarity as you continue to use a weapon. It’s a good idea to do so because a higher Weapon Familiarity means increased damage and additional abilities.

However, continuing to use a weapon is not the only answer!

Whetstones in the game allow you to permanently gain Weapon Familiarity on all the equipped weapons. There’s another item called the Uchiko Powder which does the same job, but its effect is temporary.

Other Items

Usable Items

These are the items that you can use to gain multiple benefits.

Antidote

Neutralizes the effects of poison.

Elixir

Restores health – can be replenished at a Shrine.

Fire Amulet

Imbues your weapon with fire for a short period.

Horoku-dama

A powerful grenade that deals shrapnel to all enemies in every direction.

Kayaku-dama

Toss a grenade that damages enemies within an area.

Moment Talisman

Summons a Guardian Spirit to attack enemies for a short period.

Sacred Water

Speeds up Ki recovery for a short period.

Salt

Lowers Ki of nearby Yokai.

Signpost Talisman

Places a signpost that leaves an indication on your mini-map.

Small Spirit Stone

Use to receive 100 Amrita.

Spirit Stone

Use to receive 500 Amrita.

Stone

Throw to damage or lure enemies.

Summoner’s Candle

Summon your Guardian Spirit and Amrita from a grave.

Travel Amulet

Use to travel back to the last Shrine prayed at.

Uchiko Powder

Temporarily raises familiarity.

Whetstone

Raises the familiarity of an equipped weapon by 150.

Yokai Water Pot

Opens a portal to the Yokai Realm when thrown.

Young Samurai’s Locks

Use to gain 2 Samurai Skill Points.

Medicine

Restores HP.

Hora-gai Shell

A horn which can be used to make a grave trumpet-esque sound.

Himorogi Branch

Lets you quit a mission and go back to the starting point while keeping your Amrita.

Hykotto Mask

This mask throws fire from the mouth into the surrounding area.

Raven Tengu Tokko

Reduces fall damage and improves resistance to wind attacks.

Scared Brush

This brush spawns back Onmyo items by 30% of the max number of Onmyo items that can be made.

Sacred Ash

Clears protective and medicinal items from negative statuses or effects.

Shingiku Medicine

Completely heals up your HP.

Shinobi Box

Spawns back 30% of the max number of Onmyo items that can be made.

Mysticite Crystal

Using this item gives you 10 million Amrita.

Ranjatai Fragment

Using this item gives you 100 million Amrita, or you can sell it for 13 million Gold.

Nikawa Glue

Regenerates 150 familiarity of the equipped armor.

Yokai Incense

This item can be used to lure Yokai.

Summoner’s Candle

This candle spawns Guardian Spirits and Amrita.

Antiparalytic Needle

This needle gets rid of paralysis and all effects of paralytic agents.

Jewel of Life

Regenerates HP slowly for some time.

Famed Samurai’s Locks

This item gives you 7 samurai skill points.

Famed Ninja’s Locks

This item gives you 5 ninja skill points.

Famed Onmyo Mage’s Locks

This item gives you 5 onmyo skill points.

Master Samurai’s Locks

This item gives you 4 samurai skill points.

Master Ninja’s Locks

This item gives you 3 ninja skill points.

Master Onmyo Mage’s Locks

This item gives you 3 onmyo skill points.

Young Ninja’s Locks

This item gives you a single ninja skill point.

Young Onmyo Mage’s Lock

This item gives you a single onmyo skill point.

Soul Stone

Restores the Amrita Gauge slowly for a limited amount of time.

Fragrant Wood

This wood can be used to make incense.

Daion-Jin’s Sake

This item gets rid of, and makes you invulnerable to elemental damage for a short period of time.

Saisetsu-Shin’s Sake

This item makes you gain more Amrita for a short period of time.

Embercite Fragment

This item gives you 200,000 Amrita.

Noble Dung Ball

This item can be used on an opponent to make their medicines less effective on them and decrease their guard.

Dung Ball

This item can be used on an opponent to make their medicines less effective on them and decrease their guard.

Inhabited Kodama Bowl

This item can be thrown on the ground to spawn Kodama.

Tengu’s Fan

Spawns a tornado which deals damage to enemies. The user can even control the winds.

Arrowproof Amulet

Makes you immune to projectile attacks for a short period of time.

Amulet of Camaraderie

It lets you help allies from far away.

Water Amulet

Enchants your weapon with the power of water.

Wind Amulet

Enchants your weapon with the power of wind.

Earth Amulet

Enchants your weapon with the power of Earth.

Lightning Amulet

Enchants your weapon with the power of lightning.

Burning Oil Jar

This throwable item creates temporary fires.

Sticky Pot

This throwable item disables the target form using items and switching weapons.

Mud Jar

This throwable item creates a layer of mud which damage whoever steps in it.

Shuriken

A throwing weapon for ninjas.

Poison Shuriken

These shurikens poison the target.

Paralysis Shuriken

These shurikens inflict paralysis on the target.

Fire Shuriken

These shurikens set on fire after hitting the target.

Kunai

Basically, a more powerful shuriken.

Storm Kunai

You can throw a bunch of these at once.

Gallnut Broth

This item applies a poison effect to weapons.

Hemlock Broth

This item applies a paralytic effect to weapons.

Blister-Beetle Powders

Pollutes the area, poisoning anyone who breathes in it.

Medusa Powders

Pollutes the area, paralyzing anyone who breathes in it.

Anti-Toxin Pills

Improves your poison resistance.

Shikin-gan Pills

Improves your resistance to paralysis.

Power Pills

Improves your attack power.

Groundfire Traps

These traps blow up when an enemy steps on them. If no one steps on them, they explode anyway after some time.

Paralytic Groundfire Traps

These traps blow up when an enemy steps on them and release a paralytic neurotoxic in the area. If no one steps on them, they explode anyway after some time.

Toxic Groundfire Traps

These traps blow up when an enemy steps on them and release a toxin in the area. If no one steps on them, they explode anyway after some time.

Noxious Groundfire Traps

These traps blow up when an enemy steps on them and release a noxious gas in the area. If no one steps on them, they explode anyway after some time.

Blinding Shells

This throwable items explodes and creates blob of particles in the air, disabling the affected targets from shooting or throwing their weapon, but it reduces the distance at which you can target an enemy.

Makibishi

This item can be thrown on the ground to slow down enemies.

Makibishi ball

This ball blows up and spreads makibishi everywhere.

Iga Style Kayaku-dama

A throwable explosive.

Iga Style Horoku-dama

A stronger throwable explosive.

Iga Style Mega Horoku-dama

An even stronger throwable explosive.

Touch-me-not Scroll

Blows up your own body when your HP is fully depleted.

Quick-change

For a short period of time, this item will save you from any enemy attack that can fully deplete your HP.

Improvised Projectile Scroll

Allows you to take a single shot from a ranged weapon even if you don’t have any ammunition at all.

Tiger-running Scroll

Improves run and dash speeds.

Levitation Scroll

Makes you immune to terrain effects for a short period of time.

Catwalking Scroll

Removes your movement sounds and decreases fall damage.

Suppa Scroll

Makes it harder for opponents to spot you.

Kodama Transformation Scroll

Transforms you into a Kodama, making enemies pay no attention to you and makes it impossible for opponents to lock onto you.

Smoke Ball

Spawns smoke which makes it more difficult for enemies inside the smoke to spot you, and makes it impossible for opponents to lock onto you when you’re inside it.

Devigorate Talisman

Decreases the target’s attack power.

Lifeseal Talisman

Weakens the target’s Ki recovery ability.

Sloth Talisman

Decreases the target’s movement speed.

Purging Talisman

Gets rid of all status effects from the target.

Fire Talisman

Lights the target on fire.

Fire Shot Talisman

Enchants your projectiles with the power of fire.

Firestop Talisman

Improves your fire resistance.

Water Talisman

Covers the target with the power of water.

Geyser Shot Talisman

Vents a strong jet of water.

Waterstop Talisman

Improves your water resistance.

Wind Talisman

Covers your weapon with wind.

Wind Shot Talisman

Enchants your projectiles with the power of wind.

Gale Shot Talisman

Shoots out a powerful blast of wind.

Windstop Talisman

Improves your wind resistance.

Lightning Talisman

Covers your weapon with lightning.

Earth Talisman

Covers your weapon with earth.

Earth Shot Talisman

Enchants your projectiles with the power of earth.

Earthstop Talisman

Improves your earth resistance.

Groundquake Mine Talisman

These traps blow up when an enemy steps on them. If no one steps on them, they explode anyway after some time.

Shadowround Talisman

Stops some of your projectiles from despawning.

Soul Release Talisman

Decreases your equipped weapons’ familiarity to zero (unless its above 300) and turns them into blades of light.

Soul Purge Talisman

Decreases your equipped weapon’s familiarity to zero (unless it is above 300) and increases Attack and Luck.

Sanctity Talisman

Makes you ignore all status effects for a short period of time.

Shockwave Talisman

Spawns a shockwave which deals heavy Ki damage to surrounding enemies.

Kekkai Talisman

Spawns a barricade which cleanses Yokai Realm pollution and improves Ki recovery.

Oasis Talisman

Makes your allies nearby slowly regenerate HP.

Rejuvenation Talisman

Slowly regenerates HP.

Resistance Talisman

Improves poison and paralysis resistance.

Steel Talisman

Improves your defense.

Protection Talisman

Offsets a certain amount of incoming damage.

Carnage Talisman

Improves your attack but decreases defense.

Talisman of the Fist

Improves bare-handed attack damage.

Extraction Talisman

This item spawns Amrita when you land attacks.

Pleiads Talisman

Improves the Amrita gauge multiplier.

Divination Talisman

Improves your compass and gives a boost to your detection abilities.

Luckbringer Talisman

Increases your chances of finder rare loot.

Wealthbringer Talisman

Increases the amount of gold you acquire.

Reciprocity Talisman

Significantly decreases Ki recovery temporarily but after it wears off, the Ki recovery is improved greatly.

Degeneration Talisman

Significantly decreases close combat attack damage but increases Ki damage.

Leeching Talisman

Improves close combat attack damage but slowly reduces your HP.

Hermit Talisman

Makes you immune to stagger but slowly decreases your defense.

Guardian Spirit Talisman

Spawns a Guardian Spirit to help you.

Earthfolding Talisman

Teleports you back to the last shrine you prayed at.

Mind Control Talisman

Makes the target do a certain gesture. Only works on humans with low mental resolve and hostile players.

Flying Sword Talisman

Surrounds you with several floating swords which deal damage to whoever touches them.

Ki Burst Talisman

Releases a burst of Ki around you which deals damage to enemies.

Key Items

These are the items that you can use for specific purposes e.g. opening certain doors.

Dungeon Key

Opens the dungeon in Mission 1.

Hara-kiri Sword

Lose all Amrita and return to the nearest Shrine.

Himorogi Fragment

Uses up all Amrita and allow you to quit a Mission.

Key to Residence

Opens the Manor Gate in Mission 2.

Ochoko

Cup used for summoning other players at a Shrine.

Flint

Can be used to ignite bonfires on Forebodding Seas level.

Book of Reincarnation

Resets your skills and level.

Sacred Salt

This item can be used infinitely to return summoned players to their game world.

Seiryuji Temple Key

Opens the Seiryuji Temple.

Cracked Ochoko Cup

Lets you go inside The Abyss.

White Ochoko Cup

While in The Abyss, this can be used to spawn Visitors.

Silabar Ingot

Can be used to hoard Amrita.

Projectiles

These are the items which can be used as ammunition for your ranged weapons.

Arrow

Standard use Long Bow ammunition.

Hamaya Arrow

Specialized Long Bow ammunition against Yokai – can dispel Yokai Realms.

Rifle Ammunition

Standard use Rifle ammunition.

Roaring-Gun Ammunition

Highly destructive Rifle ammunition with extra penetration power.

Explosive Rounds

This projectile can be used to fire with the hand cannon.

Hand Cannon Ammunition

This projectile can be used to fire with the hand cannon.

Crafting Material

This section of the guide lists items that you can use to craft new weapons and armor sets.

Ingot

Wood

Lacquer

Iron Kozane

Quality Ingot

Leather Cord

Quality Wood

Tamahagane

Demon’s Horn

Quality Lacquer

Spirit Iron Chunk

Leather Kozane

High-Quality Wood

Spirit Iron Fragment

Quality Tamahagane

High-Quality Ingot

Quality Iron Kozane

Quality Leather Cord

Highest-Quality Ingot

High-Quality Lacquer

Highest-Quality Wood

High-Quality Tamahagane

Quality Leather Kozane

Highest-Quality Lacquer

High-Quality Iron Kozane

High-Quality Leather Cord

Highest-Quality Iron Kozane

High-Quality Leather Kozane

Highest-Quality Leather Cord

Highest-Quality Tamahagane

Highest-Quality Leather Kozane

Skins

Skins can be bought using Glory in the Hidden Teahouse. To equip the skin, go to the Transform section in the menu and choose the skin you want. When you equip a skin for the first time, you’ll get the Trophy Disguiser.