In this Nioh 2 Switchglaive Skills guide, we’ll tell you about all of the skills in the Switchglaive Skills Tree in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 Switchglaive Skills

Switchglaive Skills is one of the skill trees that you’ll come across in Nioh 2. The skill tree revolves around mastering your Switchglaive weapon skills.

There are 40 Switchglaive skills that you can acquire in Nioh 2.

How to Unlock Switchglaive Skills

Every time you put your Switchglaive weapon to use against the enemies, you’ll gain Switchglaive Skill Points.

These skill points can then be used to unlock Switchglaive skills.

Active Skills

Name Effects Ninja Skill Point Cost Requirement Merciful Retribution You’ll be able to deal massive damage to the enemies while slashing at them before pulling your scythe switchglaive back. This can only be performed in high stance. Press and hold the triangle button to perform the move. 1 Focused Retribution and Just Reprisal. Divine Retribution You’ll be able to counter the enemy move and jump into the air if you swing your scythe switchglaive downwards. The timing has a key role to play here. This can only be performed in high stance. 1 Focused Retribution. Mortal Retribution You’ll be able to perform a quick attack by swinging the scythe switchglaive sideways. This can only be performed in high stance. Press the triangle button at the end of the combo to perform the move. 1 Focused Retribution. Focused Retribution You’ll be able to attack the enemy with two diagonal slashes after twisting your body. The move can only be performed in high stances by holding the triangle button 1 Base. Infinite Retribution You’ll be able to spin your scythe switchglaive continuously in high stances. To do so press L1 and square buttons. 1 You should have unlocked Divine Retribution and cleared “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Celestial Retribution A winded enemy could be sent into the air using scythe switchglaive. This could only be performed in high stance by pressing the square button 1 Mortal Retribution. Mind’s Edge You’ll be able to perform another quick attack in mid stance by pressing the triangle button at the end of the combo. 1 Just Reprisal Blinding Edge You’ll be able to throw dirt into the enemy’s eyes. This can be performed in mid stance only by pressing L1 and square button. 1 Just Reprisal Just Reprisal You can counter an enemy’s attack using a diagonal slash in mid stance by pressing L1 and triangle button. 1 Base Calamitous Blade Attack the enemy using an upward swing of guillotine switchglaive. This can only be performed in low stance by pressing L1 and triangle button 1 Transient Blade Transient Blade You can attack the enemy with a twisting stab after a quick attack in low stance. Press the triangle button at the end of the combo o perform the attack 1 Base Whirling Blade You’ll be able to dodge enemy arrows and bullets by spinning the guillotine switchglaive in low stance by pressing the L1 and square buttons. 1 Skyward Blade Skyward Blade You can attack the opponents while jumping in the air and swinging your guillotine switchglaive. This can only be performed in low stance by pressing L1 and square buttons. 1 Transient Blade Lightning Blade You’ll be able to jump into the air and crush your opponents by using their energy. This can only be performed in low stance by pressing L1 and triangle buttons. 1 Calamitous Blade. Switch Stance: Retribution You can attack the enemy by switching your weapon to scythe switchglaive. It can only be performed in mid and low stance using R1 and triangle buttons. 1 The path of Three Switch Stance: Edge You can attack the enemy by switching your weapon to glaive switchglaive. It can only be performed in high and low stance using R1 and square buttons. 1 The Path of Three Switch Stance: Blade You can attack the enemy by switching your weapon to guillotine switchglaive. It can only be performed in high and mid stance using R1 and X buttons. 1 The Path of Three The Path of Three You’ll be able to switch weapons between guillotine and glaive and then to scythe switchglaive amidst the battle. To do so press and hold triangle. 1 Base Thin Air You can attack the opponent when your glaive switchglaive is under a sheath. To do so, hold R1 and press the circle button 1 Switch Stance: Edge Rakshasa Infinite Retribution II You can use this skill after using Infinite Retribution and it will deal more damage to the opponents. It can only be performed in high stance by pressing L1 and square buttons. 1 Infinite Retribution Empty Retribution You’ll be able to initiate a spin attack with scythe switchglaive in high stance only. 1 You should have Celestial Retribution and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Tranquil Edge This will help you counter an enemy attack in mid stance only by pressing L1 and Square button. 1 You should have Blinding Edge and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Fleeting Edge You can continue slashing enemies with the direction of your choice by pressing and holding the triangle button Boss Skill Mumyo Windswept The ability to swing your weapon Boss Skill Imagawa Yoshimoto

Passive Skills

All of these skills will only be beneficial for you if you have equipped a switchglaive weapon as your main weapon.

Name Effects Ninja Skill Point Cost Requirement Relentless I If you have switchglaive as your main weapon your Ki will increase by 30 1 Focused Retribution Relentless II If you have switchglaive as your main weapon your Ki will increase by 20 You should have Relentless I and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Relentless III If you have switchglaive as your main weapon your Ki will increase by 10 1 Relentless II Indomitable Spirit I Once your health has dropped below 30%, your Ki will recover 15% faster. Press R1 along with X 1 Switch Stance: Blade Indomitable Spirit II Once your health has dropped below 30%, your Ki will recover 10% faster. 1 You should have Indomitable Spirit I and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Indomitable Spirit III Once your health has dropped below 30%, your Ki will recover 5% faster. 1 Indomitable Spirit II Cornered Tiger I Once your health has dropped below 30%, your melee attacks will be 15% more lethal. 1 Switch Stance: Retribution Cornered Tiger II Once your health has dropped below 30%, your melee attacks will be 10% more lethal. 1 You should have Cornered Tiger I and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Cornered Tiger III Once your health has dropped below 30%, your melee attacks will be 10% more lethal. 1 Cornered Tiger II Cornered Boar 1 Once your health has dropped below 30%, you’ll receive 15% less damage 1 Transient Blade Cornered Boar II Once your health has dropped below 30%, you’ll receive 10% less damage 1 You should have Cornered Boar I and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. You should also have Switch Stance: Blade Cornered Boar III Once your health has dropped below 30%, you’ll receive 5% less damage 1 Cornered Boar II Full Moon Kata I If you have full health, your melee attack will be 3% more lethal 1 Blinding Edge Full Moon Kata II If you have full health, your melee attack will be 2% more lethal 1 You should have Full Moon Kata I and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Full Moon Kata III If you have full health, your melee attack will be 1% more lethal 1 Full Moon Kata II Shadow Strike I If you attack your enemies from behind you can deal them 3% more damage 1 Skyward Blade Shadow Strike II If you attack your enemies from behind you can deal them 2% more damage 1 You should have Full Shadow Strike I and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Shadow Strike III If you attack your enemies from behind you can deal them 1% more damage 1 Shadow Strike II Armor Piercer I Your final blow will be 4% more damaging 1 Transient Blade Armor Piercer II Your final blow will be 3% more damaging 1 You should have Full Blinding Edge and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. Armor Piercer III Your final blow will be 2% more damaging 1 Armor Piercer II Passage to the Afterlife I Your grapple will be 4% more damaging 1 Focused Retribution Passage to the Afterlife II Your grapple will be 3% more damaging 1 You should have Passage to the Afterlife I and you must have completed the “The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” mission. You should also have Switch Stance: Retribution Passage to the Afterlife III Your grapple will be 2% more damaging 1 Passage to the Afterlife II

Mystic Art