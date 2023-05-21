Nioh 2 provides players with a clan system, which in turn gives you a reward for contributing to the clan you’ve pledged allegiance to. In this Nioh 2 Glory Items guide, we’ll be showing you a list of all of the items you can acquire in the game by spending Glory.

Nioh 2 Glory Items

Glory Items and The Hidden Teahouse go hand in hand in Nioh 2 as that is basically the marketplace where you can purchase these to spruce up your character.

The Hidden Teahouse

The Hidden Teahouse can be unlocked by progressing through the main story.

You’ll be able to access it once you get past the first level of the third region in the game. Once you’ve done that, you can avail various services from the Hidden Teahouse.

You can participate from a total of 42 clans, with each giving two unique buffs. Going into online activities will then earn you Glory, which can be traded in for various rewards at The Hidden Teahouse.

Clans

Being a part of a clan gives you Crest Protection from that respective clan and will allow you to participate in ‘Clan Battles’ for additional rewards.

The more active you are towards your Clan Battles, and the longer you dedicate yourself to one clan; the better the effects of the Crest Protection will become.

Nioh 2 players will be able to claim a number of rewards in exchange of Glory.

Clan Battles

You’ll find that different Clans are divided by a ‘red’ and ‘white’ camp. Both of these will compete with each other to see which one of them can earn the most amount of glory.

The camp that wins will win some of that Glory as a reward. All of the reward is equally divided between the number of members of the winning clan.

How to Earn Glory

You can earn Glory by playing through different online activities. The player will receive Glory as a reward and it will be automatically added to the clan’s camp.

Earning this specific currency will allow you to trade in for special items like Ochoko Cups at the Hidden Teahouse.

Glory Items

Consumables

Item Name Description Book of Reincarnation A book of reincarnation helps you to reset your level and skills. Can not be used on a mission. Herbal Remedy Made by Dosan Manase. Fully restores your health. Fragrant Wood Driftwood coming in from another land. Can be used to deodorize unpleasant smells. Sacred Ash Wood burnt by monks on a sacred altar. Able to cure any ailments when applied to medicinal or protective items. Shinobi Box Restores a total of 30% of the maximum number of Ninjitsu items you can prepare. Sacred Brush Will be updated. Visitor Amulet Will be updated. Signpost Amulet Will be updated. Yokai Incense Lures in Yokai. Fleeting Guardian Amulet Able to summon a Guardian Spirit to attack your enemies for a small period of time. Sticky Pot Yokai Water Pot Throwing this will cause a Yokai Real Pool to appear. Hyottoko Mask Possessed Kodama Bowl Possessed by a Kodama spirit. Place it down and simply wait for the arrival. Burning Oil Jar Throwable and does fire damage. The fire continues to burn for a short period of time. Arrowproof Amulet Amulet of Camaraderie Mud Jar Summoner’s Candle Able to summon Guardian Spirits and Amrita from graves. This item is made of natural wax taken from fruits that bloom only once every eight years. Zen Manual When used, you’ll acquire all of your prestige points invested in different titles. Ochoko Cup

Smithing Materials

Item Name Description Demon’s Horn Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Kappa Shell Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Umbrella Rib Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Karasu Tengu Feather Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Slender Vertebra Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Smoldering Ash Pile Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Glowing Lock of Wet Hair Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Ippon-Datara Fang Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Poison Pearl Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Warped Jawbone Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Lock of Grey Hair Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Waira Claw Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Burnt Wick Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Bladed Horn Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Sickle Blade Fragments Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Large Crooked Horn Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Petrified Eye Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Blood Encrusted Sawtooth Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Enki Pelt Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Aberrant Spirit Stone Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Ominous Bird’s Beak Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Hateful Spine Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Biwa Pick Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Mujina’s Scarf Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Nurikabe Fragment Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. One-Eyed Imp’s Clogs Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. One-Eyed Oni Loincloth Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Lesser Umi-Bozu’s Eyestone Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Mutated Skin Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. Skeletal Warrior’s Sacrum Used by blacksmiths as a forging material. One-bi Core Used by blacksmiths as a forging material.

Transformations

Item Name Description Revenant (Male) Transform into a Revenant. Revenant (Female) Transform into a Revenant. Saito Dosan Transform into Saito Dosan. Imagawa Yoshimoto Transform into Imagawa Yoshimoto. Hachisuka Koroku Transform into Hachisuka Koroku. Mumyo Transform into Mumyo. Tokichiro Transform into Tokichiro.

Gestures