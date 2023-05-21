Nioh 2 Darkness in The Capital Soul Cores Guide

In this guide, we will talk about Nioh 2 Darkness in The Capital Soul Cores. We will cover all the new soul cores in the latest DLC of Nioh 2, Darkness in The Capital.
Darkness in The Capital is the latest DLC for Nioh 2, which brings a lot of new content with it, including new story missions and gear such as armor, weapons, a new guardian spirit, and new types of enemies to slay.
This DLC brings new soul cores with it as well. There are a total of 7 new soul cores in the Darkness in The Capital DLC.
- Yasha Soul Core
- Giant Toad Soul Core
- White Tiger Soul Core
- Tsuchigumo Soul Core
- Oboroguruma Soul Core
- Infernal Fox Spirit Soul Core
- Lightning Gods of Yomi Soul Core
We will discuss in detail how you can acquire each soul core and its effects &n stats.
Yasha Soul Core
The Yasha Soul Core can be obtained by defeating the Yasha Yokai. When attuned with a Guardian Spirit, the Cascade Yokai skill will be unlocked.
Effects & Stats
- Active Skill Ki Consumption -2.2%
- Anima Bonus (Water Attack) D+
- Unlocks Cascade Skill
|Attack
|92
|Defense
|79
|Attunement
|7
Giant Toad Soul Core
The Giant Toad Soul Core can be obtained by defeating the Giant Toad in The Buddha’s Palm mission.
When attuned with a Guardian Spirit, the Amphibian Ritual Yokai skill will be unlocked.
Effects & Stats
- Bomb Damage
- Untouched Ninjutsu
- Unlocks Amphibian Ritual Skill
|Attack
|Defense
|Attunement
|8
White Tiger Soul Core
The White Tiger Soul Core can be obtained by defeating the White Tiger Yokai in the Palace of the Damned mission.
When attuned with a Guardian Spirit, the Yokai skill will be unlocked.
Tsuchigumo Soul Core
The Tsuchigumo Soul Core can be obtained by defeating the Tsuchigumo Yokai in The Blighted Gate mission.
When attuned with a Guardian Spirit, the Spider Snare Yokai skill will be unlocked.
Effects & Stats
- Active Skill Ki Damage +2.2%
- Dodge Key Consumption -1.6%
- Unlocks Spider Snare Skill
|Attack
|91
|Defense
|85
|Attunement
|8
Oboroguruma Soul Core
The Oboroguruma Soul Core can be obtained by defeating the Oboroguruma Yokai.
When attuned with a Guardian Spirit, the Murky Fog Yokai skill will be unlocked.
Effects & Stats
- Charge Attack Bost +2.1%
- Amrita Earned +2.1%
- Unlocks Murky Fog Skill
|Attack
|82
|Defense
|93
|Attunement
|6
Infernal Fox Spirit
The Infernal Fox Spirit Soul Core can be obtained by defeating the Infernal Fox Spirit Yokai in The Blighted Gate mission.
When attuned with a Guardian Spirit, the FoxFire Yokai skill will be unlocked.
Effects & Stats
- Elemental Weapon Damage +1.0%
- Life Drain (Fire Attack)
- Unlocks FoxFire Skill.
|Attack
|81
|Defense
|87
|Attunement
|5
Lightning God of Yomi
The Lightning God of Yomi Soul Core can be obtained by defeating the Lighting God of Yomi Yokai in the Palace of the Damned mission.
When attuned with a Guardian Spirit, the Quick as Lightning Yokai skill will be unlocked.
Effects & Stats
- Onmyo Magic Power +5
- Melee Damage +3.4%
- Unlocks Quick as Lightning Skill.
|Attack
|82
|Defense
|91
|Attunement
|9