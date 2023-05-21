This Nioh 2 A Song to Calm the Storm Kodama Locations guide will give you all 10 Kodama locations in the Song to Calm the Storm mission in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 A Song to Calm the Storm Kodama Locations

A Song to Calm the Storm is one of the main missions in Nioh 2 in which you get to fight both humans and yokai.

The mission has a difficulty level of 1 and it is better if you take on this mission at level 120.

Furthermore, there are several Kodama locations that you’ll come across during this mission.

Kodama Location 1

Head down the path from the first shrine and then turn right. Head down straight and you’ll find the Kodama hiding behind the rocks by the sea.

Kodama Location 2

Head back the way you just came, along the shore, and climb aboard the wrecked ship on the right.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Carry along the path until you see an opening in a wrecked ship on the right. Head inside and then up the stairs.

Once you’re up on the deck, exit the ship onto a boat behind you. Carry along the path until you see a ladder on the left.

Climb up using the ladder and you’ll find yourself on a deck of another ship. Find the stairs on the deck and climb down.

Exit the ship from an opening on the right and carry along the path on the right.

Once you’re on the deck of another ship, turn right and head straight until you come across a few cargo boxes.

The Kodama is located behind those boxes.

Kodama Location 3

Exit the ship using the path on the right, and carry along the path. Once you come across a rock, carry along the path on the left.

Once you’re on a deck, head to the right again until you come across a wooden railing of the ship. The Kodama is present behind that wooden railing.

Kodama Location 4

Head to the backside of the mountain on the back of the second shrine, and you’ll find the Kodama near the lighted torch.

Kodama Location 5

This Kodama is located in a corner to the right of the door that hides the Mysterious Warrior Monk boss.

Kodama Location 6

This Kodama is right next to the third shrine that you’ll come across after defeating the Mysterious Warrior Monk boss.

Kodama Location 7

Exit the building using the opening on the left and make your way to the ship in front of you. There’ll be a passage leading up to the ship.

Once inside, find a ladder and climb up onto the deck. Upon the deck, you’ll find a passage leading you to another wrecked ship.

The Kodama is located on the deck of that ship, near the wreckage.

Kodama Location 8

Head down the same ship where you found the seventh Kodama and then through the corridor on the left.

When you come across a dead-end, turn right and you’ll find another broken wall on the right. You cannot pass through the wall, and you’ll have to throw a bomb at it.

Once you enter the room, there’ll be an open chest in front of you. The Kodama is behind it.

Kodama Location 9

Turn around and exit the ship onto the shore. Head inside the building and the Kodama is located in the left corner.

Kodama Location 10

Exit the building using the door by the stairs, and head towards the right. The Kodama is located underneath the stairs on the right.