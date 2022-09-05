Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Specialties & How To Get Them

Specialties are a way for you to give your characters some rare power-ups in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. These are unique items that give your characters bonus stats to make it easier to complete missions and especially the endgame activities of the game.

There are several different specialties to unlock in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, all of which are categorized based on either their location or tier.

Different locations in the game have their own specialties. Southern Heartlands, for example, will have its own Southern Heartlands specialty. In most cases, each location-based specialty is especially designed to help you in its respective location. Hence, your characters can have various specialties in a single area for the most benefits.

You must also consider the tier of a specialty as well. There are a total of five tiers with tier one obviously being the weakest of them all. You will need to get tier-five specialties for all your characters by the time you enter the endgame.

Now that you understand what specialties are, the following guide will explain how to actually get them in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How To Get Specialties In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

There are mainly two ways to acquire specialties in the game, both of which are relatively easy but do involve grinding.

Kill enemies

The first and most basic way to acquire specialties is by simply killing all the mobs you come across in an area. Get comfortable with that method because every specialty in Ni no Kuni: Cross World requires you to kill a certain type of enemy.

However, as already stated, killing mobs for specialties is a tough grind. You will have to invest long hours in order to acquire all the specialties in the game.

Open field chests

The best way to acquire specialties in the game is by opening field chests. These, however, require keys which you can purchase for 50,000 gold from the shop. If you are broke, you can earn chest keys as a reward for completing daily missions, which is something you will be doing a lot in the endgame.

Exploiting The Specialty Glitch To Farm Chests

There is a glitch that you can exploit to get a dozen or more chests from the same area. The glitch works on a timer.

All you have to do is keep visiting a location after every 2 minutes. For whatever reason, the location will respawn its chests by that time. You can keep spamming this to get around 30 chests within an hour.

Since you will be grinding a whole hour, it is best that you make use of this exploit by targeting a location with the best specialties you are looking to unlock.