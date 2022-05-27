In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Reroll is a practice that can be used for getting some other results. The game gives you an option to Reroll, where you can hit the Reroll button and change your reward. This guide will give you complete details about Rerolling in Ni no Kuni: Cross World.

How to Reroll in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you will get the option to form different familiars, costume parts, and equipment. You can find them in the summon menu.

You will only get the option to Reroll if you are summoning at least ten of each type mentioned above.

Once you have summoned ten weapons, costume parts, or familiars, you can see a Reroll button at the bottom of your screen. This button can be seen right next to the Claim Now button.

Every time you hit that button, you will see a new item. Like if you have summoned familiars, every time you hit Reroll, a new familiar will appear.

But you can’t repeat this process for as long as you want. You can only press Reroll nine times, and after that, the game will stop you from doing so. If you get too many duplicates during the rolls, you can still sacrifice them to buff your power and level.

Once you don’t have any Reroll available, you can reset your Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds account and again follow the method discussed above for Reroll.

But this is not recommended; instead, you can run multiple characters and use alts. You will receive different bonuses for your characters which is a far better option than Rerolling.