How To Fix Failed To Refresh Data In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

While not as rampant, there is a chance that you have come across a no-refresh bug while playing Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. If so then the following guide will help you solve that problem by presenting a fix.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Failed Refresh Data Fix

Bugs are always messy and irritating. The beautiful world of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is already taking its time to explore. Hence, imagine when you’re being stopped to do that due to a data-refresh bug.

It can be frustrating but Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is sometimes unable to load its game data. The problem forces the game to freeze and you’ll be stuck on the loading screen.

You can fix this failed refresh data issue by redownloading and reinstalling the game again. This is understandably not a real or fancy solution but it is not only the best but also the only solution to the problem.

Reinstalling Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has already helped several players out there and hence, you can also benefit from the fix.

It has been theorized that the game is failing to refresh its data because of server issues. That the online infrastructure of the game is not able to handle such a large number of players. Hence, a practical solution would be to increase the number of servers.

That, however, is on the developer. You can only install Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds again to fix the problem.