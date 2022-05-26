How to Get Mounts in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is no different from any other open-world game in terms of mounts. To explore the map quickly and travel to a certain location, you can obtain mounts. Learn how you can unlock mounts, how you can obtain them and how to power up your mounts to increase stats bonus to your character’s combat power.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Mounts List (How to Get)

Below is the list of confirmed mounts you can get in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Catarumpus: Unlock Catarumpus by completing Unexpected Company quest in the game.

Unlock Catarumpus by completing Unexpected Company quest in the game. Birdy: You can purchase Birdy from the store, however, it isn’t available yet.

You can purchase Birdy from the store, however, it isn’t available yet. Wing Glider: For 4000 medals, you can get Wing Glider from Medal Exchange Store.

For 4000 medals, you can get Wing Glider from Medal Exchange Store. Quake: It is a vehicle in Duck shape.

It is a vehicle in Duck shape. Rustbucket: For 600 Gilders you can purchase it from Kingdom General Store.

For 600 Gilders you can purchase it from Kingdom General Store. Dingo: It is a wolf with two tails.

It is a wolf with two tails. Badgey: It is a badger with a bucket on its head.

It is a badger with a bucket on its head. Penny Farthing: You can purchase it from the store but it isn’t available yet.

You can purchase it from the store but it isn’t available yet. Yakk: Reach Level 30 to use Al-Khemi’s Lucky Pot and get it as a possible reward.

Reach Level 30 to use Al-Khemi’s Lucky Pot and get it as a possible reward. Swing: You can purchase it from the store but it isn’t available yet.

How to Unlock Mounts in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Many different mounts are available for you in Ni no Kuni: Cross World. For unlocking the mounts option, you will need to complete a Reputation mission after completing the first area in Evermore.

Head to the Reputation Mission and select the Great Uncle Autumn. Go to him, and he will give a quest called Unexpected Company. This quest will take you on a small journey where you will find Catarumps. Catarumps will become your first mount in Ni no Kuni: Cross World.

The enemies capture it, and you have to free Catarumps by taking out all the enemies there. After that, Catarumps will start to follow you, and you have to take it back to the Great Uncle Autumn.

After interacting with Great Uncle Autumn again, not only does this cat become your first mount, but it also unlocks the mounts menu. In the Mounts tab, you can see all the mounts, whether you owned them, and other details.

You have to complete different quests to unlock different mounts in the game. You will find all the required information in the Mounts tab.

How to Power Up Mounts in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

To power up your mounts in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds you need Feather Teaser and 600 Gold each time you attempt to power up.

Do note, however, that your attempt can either be successful or fail as it is not guaranteed that your mount will power up. If you are successful in powering up your mount, your character combat power will increase.

When you are mounted, you will receive 100 percent of the stats bonus, while unmounted but with mount equipped, you will receive a 30 percent stats bonus. You can of course increase your mount’s max stats by upgrading or powering up the mount.