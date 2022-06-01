How To Level Up Fast In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, EXP Farming Locations

Like with any other role-playing game, you need to earn experience points (EXP) in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds to strengthen your characters. The following guide will tell you where and how to farm EXP quickly in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Level Up Fast Tips

Leveling up in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds isn’t that difficult until you reach around levels 35-40. You can get an ample amount of EXP just by completing the story and doing what the game tells you to do.

However, you can’t just follow the main storyline alone for your XP needs. You’ll eventually hit a wall in the game, after which you’ll have to find other ways to level up.

After around level 35-40, you will hit a so-called experience wall. Leveling up after that point is very hard as the EXP gained by story missions isn’t enough, so you’ll have to grind like never before.

This is why we came up with a few tips on how to level up faster in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Swift Solutions

Most of the EXP you get in this game is by completing Swift Solution special errands given to you by Bert. These the are daily tasks the game gives you. If you complete these tasks, the game will reward you with EXP, coins, and some crafting materials.

There is a limit to these daily tasks though, each day you’ll only be given 5 tasks. However, there is a way to increase the total number of tasks you can do each day. To do that, you have to collect Swift Solution certificates, which brings us to our next section.

Swift Solution Certificates

As mentioned before, these certificates can be used to increase the total number of Swift solution special errands you can do every day. This gives a boost to the total number of XP you can earn per day.

Swift Solution Certificates can be obtained by several different methods. They can be earned by completing weekly quests or in some events, but the main method you’ll be getting Swift Solution Certificates from is Soulstones and Torn Certificates.

Soulstones

If you open up your achievement section or your records, you’ll come across a Soulstone section. These Soulstones are basically enemy drops and are types of collectibles that the game rewards you EXP for.

They can be stacked up to a total amount of 25. Each different type of mob has its own type of Soulstone. These mobs drop their rare loot only if you are within 8 levels of the level of that boss.

You can increase the number of Soulstone you get per mob by defeating lower-level mobs, or by using the Aroma of Focus, which increases your chances of getting Soulstone by 700%.

Once you fill a whole category of these monster records, you will unlock some Swift Solution Certificates in the Achievement Rewards Section.

Torn Certificates

If you’ve maxed out on all of your Soulstones, you can still get Swift Solution Certificates on a daily basis. You can also acquire Swift Solution Certificates from Torn Certificates. You can buy up to a total of 3 Swift Solution Certificates from the Basic Shop. Each Swift Solution Certificate costs 100 Torn Certificates.

There are two ways you can get Torn Certificates. Firstly, you can get them by defeating bosses inside the Chaos Gates. Chaos Gates are random events around the world that you can fast travel to.

Inside a Chaos Gate, you’ll have to fight hordes of enemies to reach a boss. The boss, upon being defeated, would drop a few shining orbs which contain Torn Certificates along with other rewards. You do, however, need to compete with other players for them.

Secondly, you can also acquire Torn Certificates via AFK farming, because gathering them yourself can take a very long time. Mobs can also drop Torn Certificates along with Soulstone, but the mob has to be with eight levels of your character.

The chances of a mob dropping Torn Certificates is very low, but every mob has them in their loot tables. If you want to increase the drop rates of the mobs for Torn Certificates, then it’s best to join a party.

You can also grind Torn Certificates and Soulstone at the same time. You can do this by logging into a character which’s level coincides with that of the monster.

Buying EXP

If you head over to Irie and open up the shop, you’ll see that she sells EXP. You can buy EXP from here up to a total of 5 times a day using your Kingdom coins.

All in all, using this information, you can increase the number of quests you can do each day, consequently increasing the EXP earned per day and increasing your level quickly.

There are two types of farming methods you can choose from; AFK farming and Short Burst farming.

AFK farming is usually done overnight or during long waiting hours. You can set your character in AI mode and it’ll farm automatically for you.

You can also manually set up the distance your character can go during AFK farming via the Auto-Battle Distance option in the game settings. If you set this low, your character won’t go far which would be safer but would also earn you less loot and EXP, and vice versa.

As for the Short Burst Method, you’ll be using a combination of two potions; the Energy Drink, which increases your chances to obtain items, Gold and EXP by 700%, and the Aroma of Focus, which increases your chances of getting Soulstones by 700%.

It is better to farm manually with this method so you can use the potions to their full potential. This will allow you to get only the items you require and not any unnecessary items.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds EXP Farming Locations

Moving on to the EXP farming locations for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, there’s one piece of information that you need to keep in mind.

For the mobs to drop their rare items, you must only be eight levels higher than that of the mob. If you are at a level higher than that, they will only drop Gold and Soulstone. Suppose if a mob is level 20 and you are higher than level 28, then the mob will not drop its rare items!

Now that we are through with that piece of information, let’s look at some of the best EXP farming locations in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds.

There are two types of locations where you can farm a good amount of EXP: the Chaos Fields and the open world.

Open world farming is generally used to obtain Soulstones and Torn Certificates. If you farm AFK here though, you might get unnecessary Soulstones that you already have and reach the limit, so it is better to farm manually here.

On the other hand, Chaos Fields farming can be used to obtain other rare items such as the Item Socket Gems, Diamonds, and Skill Books which you cannot acquire anywhere else.

Furthermore, there is also no limit to the amounts of items you can keep obtained from the Chaos Fields. This makes it the best place for AFK farming overnight.

It is very important to know that if you plan on farming AFK in the Chaos Fields, then you should do so on Floor Level 1 because you can get killed by other players in Level 2 and 3.

If you open up the minimap and head over to the monsters tab, you’ll be able to see a full list of monsters found in each zone. Holding down the mouse button on any one of the monsters will show you a list of items that they drop. You can then head on and select the best locations for you to farm according to the items you need.

We recommend grinding in the area where the mobs have a chance to drop Vintage or Prototype Trunks. These Vintage Prototype Trunks are loot boxes that contain random valuable rewards like upgrade materials and skill books.

The Serene forest is one of the best locations to farm for EXP. The boar packs in the Serene forest drop Soulstones, Certificates, Gold coins, and even Trunks. These are all the items you need mainly to gain EXP.

If you move further out though, like to the Cloudcoil Canyon or the Allegra Plateau, you can get killed by other players. Another reason why Serene forest is the best place to farm AFK.