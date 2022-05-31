Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Elemental Weakness Chart

There are a total of five elements that influence everything from weapons to combat to familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

The following guide will help you better understand how elements work in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and how you can use them to your advantage.

Understanding Elements In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Elemental Basics

The five elements in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds are Fire, Water, Earth, Light, and Darkness. All of these elements can be applied to weapons, familiars, special active skills, and monsters.

The monster’s element can be seen by the side of their health bar. The damage varies depending upon the elemental relationships. Here, it becomes important to understand that every element is strong or weak against a specific element. Hence, every element has a weakness that you can exploit in every fight.

Therefore, to fight effectively, fight monsters having weapons with elemental advantage. In case you encounter an unexpected enemy, switch your weapon to the one having an elemental advantage.

Weapon Elements

If used the right way, the five elements can help you defeat even difficult monsters with ease. This happens due to the wakening effect that all the three elements are applying.

To defeat an earth monster, equip three fire weapons. All equipped weapons attack extra awakening effects and the elemental effects are also applied and give you an upper edge in battle.

If you choose to equip weapons with different elements, the attack and awakening effect of all three weapons are applied but the elemental attack of only the equipped weapon is applied. To maximize specific element damage, equip weapons with the same elements.

Familiar Elements

Three stats and passive skills are applied just like weapons. For example, in order to defeat an earth monster, bring in Ruff, Draggle, and Mite. All of them have fire elements passive skills.

All the above knowledge can be applied to win important and strategic battles in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Elemental Weakness Chart

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds elemental weakness chart below gives a quick rundown of all of the elements in the game. You can see for yourself which element is strong or weak against which element.