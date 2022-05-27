Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Codes List (May / 2022)

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you will find different Codes and Coupons that can be used for getting different items or even emote. This guide will give you a complete list of all the active Codes and Coupons to use these useful items without any trouble.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Codes List

ARCANACAMP: You can use this Coupon code for Arcana Tent Exchange Badge and Firepit Exchange Badge

ENTERCROSSWORLDS: This code can get you 1 Special Title and 1 Catarumpus Hat

TWENTYAWESOME: This code will net you 50K Gold

LUCKYDIVER: This code can be redeemed for 10 Varnish Chest and Bean Pod

WELCOMETOCW: This coupon code can be redeemed for 2 Sweet Drinks, 1 Energy Drink, and 2 Aroma of Focus.

SUPERTEN: This code can be redeemed for a Super Star Pose Chest

CAMPINGEVERMORE: You can use this code for Llapaca Exchange Badge and Camping Chair Exchange Badge

How to Use Codes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

To enter the Codes on your PC, you have to enter the menu and head to the account tab. From there, you have to copy your PID. After that, you can open the Codes page in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and enter your code and PID there.

Select the Redeem option after entering both the details. After that, you have to log in again and check the in-game mails to get the desired item. New Codes are published on official accounts of the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

You can bookmark them for timely updates. You can also visit us for new Codes as we will be updating this guide with new codes as they become available.

The current Codes will expire after some time, so redeem them as soon as possible, or you have to wait for the fresh ones.