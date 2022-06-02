Ni no Kuni 2 The Engraver’s Riddle Guide

In Ni no Kuni 2, the Engraver’s Riddle is one of the many side quests you must complete to progress further in the game. This walkthrough will provide you with complete details of how you can start and complete The Engraver’s Riddle side quest in Ni no Kuni 2.

How to Start The Engraver’s Riddle in Ni no Kuni 2

You have to reach Chapter 9-3 and talk to Grampuss in Ding Dong Dell to start this quest. Here you have to accept the quest in which you are required to bring an Underdog’s Ring to Grampuss. You must be at level 5 or above in Accessory Research as well.

You can craft Underdog’s Ring at the Evermore Outfitters using the following items.

x2 Tranquilium Nuggets

x2 Jolly Lumbers

x2 Maelstrom Shells

x2 Clear Prisms

Ni no Kuni 2 The Engraver’s Riddle Walkthrough

After meeting the requirements to start this quest, just talk to Grampuss at the Ding Dong Dell. He will give you the Engraver’s Riddle side quest, and to complete this; you have to bring him the Underdog’s Ring.

The Underdog’s Ring is used for boosting damage done when an ailment is in effect. To craft this ring, you will need to continue to research till this ring becomes available for crafting.

Once available, you can craft it using the crafting recipe given above. To find the required items, you will need to search the facilities in Evermore and gather these resources.

After collecting all the required items, go to the Outfitters in Evermore and craft the Underdog’s Ring.

Once crafted, you will need to bring Underdog’s Ring back to the Grampuss in Ding Dong Dell. This will complete the Engraver’s Riddle side quest.

Grampuss will join you in the Evermore for completing this quest as a citizen.