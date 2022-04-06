NFTs Reportedly In Consideration For Call Of Duty

There is a chance that Call of Duty becomes one of the first major gaming franchises to support NFTs in the near future.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known insider Ralph claimed that publisher Activision has been considering to include NFTs in Call of Duty “for a few months” in running. If they do get added, Call of Duty NFTs will be linked to their Activision Accounts that are being personalized to incorporate almost all in-game elements such as avatars, emblems, calling cards, and gameplay statistics.

NFT’s have been under review, and in consideration, for a few months. With EA’s immediate backlash against NFT’s, It can totally fall through. MTX and Content structures are influenced by trends and predictions, NFT’s just seem to be that at the moment. — Ralph (@RalphsValve) April 4, 2022

While still a rumor, for now, Call of Duty NFTs could potentially be in-game cosmetic skins for characters and weapons with unique serial numbers that can be used in all Call of Duty games.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, for example, introduced NFTs called Digits that publisher Ubisoft distributed through its Quartz ecosystem. These in-game items look the same for everyone, but their individual serial numbers make each item unique to its respective owners.

Ubisoft has just recommitted its NFT plans for the future. That commitment comes at the heels of ending content support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, igniting the same old debate once again of whether NFTs of a dead game become useless or rare in terms of investment.

With nearly every major publisher looking at blockchain ventures as a new earning method, it is likely that Activision will be considering NFTs for not only Call of Duty but its other franchises as well.

If Activision gives a green signal, the first batch of NFTs is likely to roll out with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 later in 2022. Either that or the reported other free-to-play Call of Duty game in the works.