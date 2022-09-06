Next BioShock Reportedly Set in Antarctica, Coming in 2024

It has been a long time since we heard anything about a new BioShock game. Except for BioShock Remastered, we haven’t seen a new game since BioShock Infinite was announced in 2013. And now, the new leaks come from reliable leaker Oops Leaks. The source revealed the next title’s gameplay, characters, and release date.

The next BioShock title, rumored to be called BioShock 4 or Isolation, is supposedly an open-world game set in the Antarctic twin cities of Aurora and Borealis. The art style and in-game graphic design are similar to Deathloop, and the game is apparently set in the 1960s.

The map will be a soviet metropolis constructed by slave labor provided by detainees from the camps. The source also claims that the protagonist is one of the enslaved people and wants to join the two cities together. Players will visit the rich Borealis city during the narrative.

The game is much larger than all of the previous titles. The map will affect how fighting is conducted, and the combat system will be diverse, with many utility and skill combinations. Some recognizable characters or clones will be back.

The next BioShock was reportedly scheduled for release earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the departure of the developers. 2K hopes to reveal the game as soon as they are confident of a launch date.

2K Games and Take-Two Interactive are not rushing the development because they want to maintain the franchise’s quality. According to the leak, BioShock is “the game’s entire guiding principle.” So, they didn’t try to make a new game or revive the series.

Even an approximation of the game’s announcement date is yet unknown. According to different reports, it should be available no later than the end of 2024. We can see the announcement at the next PlayStation showcase or Geoff Keighley’s TGA 2022 event.

It is worth noting that the leaker believes that since he has no way of verifying this information, we should take it with the usual grain of salt.