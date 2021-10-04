In New World, you might struggle with the quest One Threat at a Time. The map will guide you to the correct location, but you may not find our pirate renegade that easily. Look no further because this guide will point you to the precise location and tell you exactly how to find Boatswain Ambrose in New World.

How to Find Boatswain Ambrose in New World

Boatswain Ambrose is an enemy NPC that you need to defeat for a quest. One Threat at a Time is a quest that is typically picked up from First Light from Sylvia Oakes. The goal is to travel to Nyhart’s Anchorage and eliminate the pirate leaders.

Upon reaching the area, the objective will get specified. Eliminate Quartermaster Zebulon and Boatswain Ambrose. The former is easier to accomplish than the latter enemy.

The map marker will indicate the ship where Zebulon can be found loafing around. This map marker is usually never wrong, but regarding Ambrose, it may lead you to a wild goose chase!

Now the second marker will point you to the North of Zebulon’s Ship to First Light Docks.

Ignore the instincts that tell you to scale mountains and difficult terrains, stay as close to the Earth as possible and find a cave. The cave will be found directly underneath the area marked by the waypoint on your map.

One of the landmarks that can help you is the ship in the harbor. Face it, then turn right. Approach the docks, go under it and the stonework bridges till you see the opening of a cave.

The cave opening has a number of enemies guarding it. It’s best you take care of them first before clashing heads with Ambrose.

Ambrose is a level 18 boss, and the fight isn’t very difficult. The real challenge was definitely finding the undead pirate leader.