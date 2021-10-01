The Spear is an adaptable melee weapon that your character can wield in New World. In this guide, we will be taking a look at some of the best New World Spear Builds. If you are focused on creating a flexible damage dealer who can devastate the battlefield then look no further.

New World Best Spear Builds

The Spear is a mid-ranged melee weapon that can deal devastating thrusting attacks on the enemies. Its characteristics and skill tree allows for strategic positioning, calculating attacks and critical-based damage since it keeps its opposition at bay.

Not to mention it allows for tricking and toying with your enemies so, a lot of PvP potential. Much to the dismay of the players who are on the receiving end of your knockdown and staggering skills.

Because of this, enemies tend to blunder and open themselves to further strikes from the spear. Taking advantage of their confused state, you can keep applying pressure on the opponent whilst keeping yourself at bay.

Spear is dependent on Strength, Constitution and Dexterity attributes. Makes sense, right? You need high mobility and strength to land critical attacks in short intervals of time to overpower your opponents.

But remember Spear users: Focus on Dexterity more than Strength. Why Constitution? Long story short, you need higher vitality, resistances and armor to thrive on the battlefield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

What should you expect when you wield the spear?

Strengths

Creates Distance

Allows for Reaching Attacks

Attacks are made up of strike, thrust and blunt based damage types

Skill trees focus on knocking down enemies, cause bleeds and raise critical chance for your weapon strikes

Weaknesses

The player needs to constantly position themselves to the enemy in order to land their basic attacks

Not good against undead

Hitbox for the Spear is too narrow

Basic attacks are not good against multiple targets

Attribute Distribution

Most of the builds in New World will revolve around prioritizing a singular attribute because of how they work. For a spear build, since it benefits from Dexterity, there is no point in investing in stats like Strength or Intelligence unless you want to buff up your secondary weapon. Even in that case, it’s better to buff up those stats with gear investing of investing character points in them.

Ideally, near the endgame, these are what your Spear build stats should look like

Dexterity: 300

Constitution: 200

It is recommended that you focus on Dexterity first and foremost. As you allocate your points in dexterity the following damage buffs will be granted to you:

50= +5% Chance to Critical hit

100= +5% Piercing Hit

150= Dodging reduces about 10 less Stamina points

200= Raises 10% chance to land Backstab and Headshot damage

250= Inflicts +10% Critical Damage to Crowd Controlled targets

300= After dodging, there is a 100% Critical Chance if you land an attack

Now as for Constitution, you should expect the following benefits that will help you to survive and thrive in a battle:

50= 20% Health Consumable Strength

100= Raises 10% of Physical Armor’s scaling

150= -10% of Critical Damage taken

200= Raises 20% Armor

Now let’s sum up these points up in a digestible manner. Investing in these attributes is going to give you a solid critical chance and damage build.

Meanwhile raising your own armor and health will help you to land those momentous attacks if you are in pinch.

Now you can test and tweak the other attributes according to your build but it is recommended that you go for strength after these two. You still need to pack a punch especially when you know that your hitbox isn’t reliable.

For ease, let’s divide the spear builds into PvP and PvE sections of New World so you can just pick the section you want and follow the directions of said tree.

PvE Spear Build

Initially while leveling up, if you are solo it is better to go for skills that allow you to do a lot of damage so you can clear enemies quickly. Once you have progressed enough in the game and have a lot of Spear mastery points, reset your skill trees and invest Mastery points in the order given below.

Zoner Tree

Javelin: Throw your spear, dealing 125.0% weapon damage and staggering on hit.

Throw your spear, dealing 125.0% weapon damage and staggering on hit. Forceful Impact: Targets are knocked down on hit.

Targets are knocked down on hit. Refreshing Precision: Headshots reduces cooldown by 50%

Headshots reduces cooldown by 50% Deadly Distance: +2.5% damage per distance travelled (+100% maximum)

+2.5% damage per distance travelled (+100% maximum) Sweep: Sweep the target’s legs, dealing 75% weapon damage and knocking them down.

Sweep the target’s legs, dealing 75% weapon damage and knocking them down. Tenacious Sweep: GRIT is now active during the attack

GRIT is now active during the attack Coup de Grace: Press basic attack during the sweep to follow up with a powerful downward stab that deals 125% weapon damage.

Press basic attack during the sweep to follow up with a powerful downward stab that deals 125% weapon damage. Refreshing Reach: Successful heavy attacks reduce all spear cooldowns by 15%

Successful heavy attacks reduce all spear cooldowns by 15% Merciless Strength: +25% Damage against knocked down enemies

+25% Damage against knocked down enemies Defensive Stance: Gain Fortify after successfully landing heavy attacks increasing damage absorption by 15% for 2 seconds.

Gain Fortify after successfully landing heavy attacks increasing damage absorption by 15% for 2 seconds. Strong Conditioning: +30% Stamina regen when your stamina is below 50%

+30% Stamina regen when your stamina is below 50% Reserved Strength: +25% damage boosted when stamina is full

Impaler Tree

Perforate: Three quick piercing strikes that each deal 70% weapon damage and apply Rend, reducing the target’s damage absorption by 5.0% for 10 seconds.

Three quick piercing strikes that each deal 70% weapon damage and apply Rend, reducing the target’s damage absorption by 5.0% for 10 seconds. Rupturing Strikes: Rend increased to 10% per strike against targets above 50% health

Rend increased to 10% per strike against targets above 50% health Impactful Strikes: Target is staggered if you successfully land all three hits

Target is staggered if you successfully land all three hits Refreshing Jabs: All spear cooldowns are reduced by 10% on the second hit of the light attack chain.

All spear cooldowns are reduced by 10% on the second hit of the light attack chain. Finishing Blows : 15% damage against targets with less than 30% health

: 15% damage against targets with less than 30% health Crippling Jabs: The last hit of the light attack chain applies 30% slow for 3 seconds on enemies with less than 30% health

The last hit of the light attack chain applies 30% slow for 3 seconds on enemies with less than 30% health Aggressive Maneuvers: The first successful hit with an ability within 2 seconds of dodging reduces all Spear cooldowns by 20%

PvP Spear Build

Follow the Mastery point investment order given below to create the ideal PvP spear build. It’s recommended that you not get into PvP until you have a decent number of points available.

Zoner Tree

Javelin: Throw your spear, dealing 125.0% weapon damage and staggering on hit.

Throw your spear, dealing 125.0% weapon damage and staggering on hit. Forceful Impact: Targets are knocked down on hit.

Targets are knocked down on hit. Refreshing Precision: Headshots reduces cooldown by 50%

Headshots reduces cooldown by 50% Deadly Distance: +2.5% damage per distance travelled (+100% maximum)

+2.5% damage per distance travelled (+100% maximum) Sweep: Sweep the target’s legs, dealing 75% weapon damage and knocking them down.

Sweep the target’s legs, dealing 75% weapon damage and knocking them down. Tenacious Sweep: GRIT is now active during the attack

GRIT is now active during the attack Coup de Grace: Press basic attack during the sweep to follow up with a powerful downward stab that deals 125% weapon damage.

Press basic attack during the sweep to follow up with a powerful downward stab that deals 125% weapon damage. Merciless Strength: +25% Damage against knocked down enemies

+25% Damage against knocked down enemies Strong Conditioning: +30% Stamina regen when your stamina is below 50%

+30% Stamina regen when your stamina is below 50% Reserved Strength : +25% damage boosted when stamina is full

: +25% damage boosted when stamina is full Invigorating Crits: Restore 20 points of Stamina after landing Critical hits

Restore 20 points of Stamina after landing Critical hits Evasive Maneuvers: Dodging consumes 20% less stamina for 2 seconds after landing a successful hit

Impaler Tree



Precise Attacks: +5% Critical Chance with Light attacks

+5% Critical Chance with Light attacks Finishing Blows : 15% damage against targets with less than 30% health

: 15% damage against targets with less than 30% health Vault Kick : Use your Spear to vault forwards and kick your target, dealing 75% weapon damage. Additionally applies stun for 1.5 seconds.

: Use your Spear to vault forwards and kick your target, dealing 75% weapon damage. Additionally applies stun for 1.5 seconds. Relentless Blows: Gain Empower after gaining successful hits on targets below 50% health, increasing damage by 20% for 5 seconds.

Gain Empower after gaining successful hits on targets below 50% health, increasing damage by 20% for 5 seconds. Continuous Motion: Cooldown for other spear abilities is reduced by 30% on a successful hit

Cooldown for other spear abilities is reduced by 30% on a successful hit Crippling Jabs: The last hit of the light attack chain applies 30% slow for 3 seconds on enemies with less than 30% health

The last hit of the light attack chain applies 30% slow for 3 seconds on enemies with less than 30% health Aggressive Maneuvers: The first successful hit with an ability within 2 seconds of dodging reduces all Spear cooldowns by 20%

Secondary Weapon

Now that we have established your style of fighting with the spear, what about the weapon that will compliment your Spear?

Let’s look at the range that your Spear covers. It’s a mid-range melee weapon meaning, that you can poke at your enemies and keep them away from you. But you may face a clever opponent who is sniping at you from afar.

So, your only choice is to adapt and pick a ranged weapon and we suggest the bow. Of course, you can grab a mage weapon but since it scales with intelligence, the bow is the best choice.

The bow shares the same scaling as the Spear. Hence, you won’t have to sacrifice much to adapt to this weapon. Some of the key abilities you should pick up are the Penetrating Shot, Poison Shot and Evade Shot.

As for the passives, look out for mobility skills from the Skirmisher tree such as Dodge, Weave and Archer’s Speed.