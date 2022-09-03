New AAA TMNT Game Coming in 2023

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is already in development, and Paramount has announced set to release in 2023. Paramount and Nickelodeon intend to release a “brand-new original Triple-A game” for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge debut in June means the return of the TMNT arcade. Also, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a compilation of several beloved TMNT games from the past, was released in August.

A noteworthy quote from the September 2022 issue of Toy World Magazine has been revealed. The Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences section says the company will release a brand new original Triple-A game based on Heroes in Half Shells in 2023.

Paramount is also planning a re-master of Konami’s The Cowabunga Collection at the end of the year and will launch a brand-new original triple-A game in 2023.

The parent company of Nickelodeon has not revealed the game’s name nor the studio behind the Triple-A title. However, there were rumors that the Arkham Batman franchise developer, Rocksteady Studios, was developing a TMNT video game. Also, a developer like Insomniac Games would be ideal for a new TMNT game since open-world components are expected.

It’s worth noting that Digital Eclipse developed the Cowabunga Collection, and Tribute Games developed Shredder’s Revenge.

Additionally, a new TMNT movie is coming in 2023. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theatres on August 4, 2023. It will be an animated movie that Seth Rogan produced and was directed by Jeff Rowe, who co-wrote The Mitchells vs. the Machines.