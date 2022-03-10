TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Features 13 “Radical” Remasters

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will bundle thirteen “radical” adventures of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo, publisher Konami announced during the new State of Play livestream earlier today.

“Immensely popular and very influential games, said Konami, “this collection provides a unique opportunity for gamers to experience these titles with a fantastic set of new quality of life features.”

Those quality-of-life features will include support for online multiplayer but for only certain games in the TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection. There will also be the ability to save and rewind at any given point, and new gameplay modes for players looking for a challenge.

The games included in the TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection are mentioned below. They all have been remastered with high-definition textures and span across the arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo Gameboy, and Sega Genesis eras.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection will be releasing for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in both physical and digital forms later in 2022. The collection will cost $40 and require an active PlayStation Plus/Xbox Live Gold subscription to play online.