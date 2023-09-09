NBA 2K24 Best Shooting Build: 2-Way 3PT Shot Creator

For winning NBA 2K24 matches, taking excellent shots matters a lot. For making excellent shots, your team needs to have shot creators who can create an opening to get a basket. This NBA 2K24 guide will help you create an excellent 6’6” point guard shot creator build for your team. Let’s begin!

Being a 2-Way 3 Point Shot Creator means that players need to take long shots from afar. Your shot Creator should be a powerful sharpshooter and excellent dribbler, keeping the ball safe and executing face shots.

Body Settings for Shooting Guard 2-Way 3PT Shot Creator build

We went with the point guard position for our 2-Way 3PT Shot Creator build. Set up the other attributes for 2-Way 3 Point Shot Creator build as follows:

Height 6’6″ Weight 180 lbs Wingspan 7’3″ Close Shot 52 Driving Layup 72 Driving Dunk 75 Standing Dunk 28 Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 70 Three-Point Shot 78 Free Throw 53 Pass Accuracy 74 Ball Handle 92 Speed with Ball 83 Interior Defense 70 Perimeter Defense 93 Steal 72 Block 78 Offensive Rebound – Defensive Rebound 50 Speed 82 Acceleration 87 Strength 55 Vertical 75 Stamina 96

Best Badges for 2-Way 3 Point Shot Creator Build in NBA 2K24

Badges in the NBA series help flush out your character even more, and what badges players can pick for their custom character depends on the stats of the character. Let us look at the best badges for our 2-Way 3 Point Shot Creator build in NBA 2K24.

S Tier

Clamps

Clamps allow your character to have a better chance of defending the ball when bumping into attackers, or when hip-riding the ball handler. This single badge will help your character stay in control of the ball when you are heading in to make a basket.

A Tier

94 Feet

Allows your character to harass and bother an opponent who has the ball when you are on defense. The badge helps your character take control of the ball when the opponents are moving in to make a basket.

Ankle Braces

Makes it difficult for opponents to cross you over. Stopping you when you are taking the ball to the opponent’s side is a difficult job.

Challenger

Increases the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters. This can help you defend against shots, and also gain an advantage when taking perimeter shots.

Fast Feat

Makes your cuts faster when trying to say in front of the opponent ball handler. Helps your character steal the ball and keep pushing opponents at bay.

Pick Dodger

Helps players navigate through defender lines more easily when making a push.

Work Horse

Increases your character’s speed and your character’s ability to get a loose ball over your opponent’s head. Allows you to make passes across defense lines easier.

C Tier

Off-Ball Pest

Improves your character’s bump and harass ability when you are on the offensive to the ball.

Best Animations

Just knowing how to throw that ball is not enough, actually throwing the ball in a way that’s flashy, practical and safe also matters. For this purpose, you should choose what animation your character has, especially for jump shots.

Our recommended animation for the jump shot for this NBA 2K24 2-Way 3 Point Shot Creator Build is:

Base Stephen Curry Upper Release 1 Stephen Curry Upper Release 2 Jason Kidd Release Speed 25% Animation Blending 60% – 40% Release Height A- Defense Immunity A+ Release Speed A+ Timing Impact A+

The shot is easy and safe. Defenders won’t be able to knock the ball out of your hand when you are shooting, and you can charge the shot for some extra distance as well.

How to Setup NBA 2K24 2-Way 3PT Shot Creator Build

In general Shot Creators follow the Shooting Guard archetype. However, that is not a requirement which is why we selected the Point Guard archetype. Your main job is stealing the ball whenever your opponent is holding it and taking shots from afar.

The 2-Way 3 Point Shot Creator needs to be able to swiftly shift between defensive and offensive playstyles depending on the situation and be adequate at both. Switching roles in between a match requires a perfect balance of all stats and badges that complement the way you want to play.

The build we have presented here focuses on keeping control of the ball at all times. You can keep your opponents from stealing your ball when you are pushing ahead, and you can easily harass enemies who have the ball. Our badges lean more on the defensive side, as we are focusing on keeping control of the ball rather than focusing on shooting.

As long as you have the ball in your hand, you can take as many shots as you want, focusing on a more dependable option rather than going all in for skills that will require much more effort to set up in the first place.