NBA 2K24 Finishing Requirements Guide

The finishing animations you perform to score a basket in NBA 2K24 have their own set of requirements you must meet to pull off the move.

By Editorial Team

Finishing is a broad term meant to indicate all techniques used to score a basket at close or point-blank range, usually 10 feet and lower. This ranges from your typical layups to more specialized dunks. In NBA 2K24, a new set of animations is available to switch up the timings and tells for your finishers, each with their own special requirements.

Some animations are well-telegraphed, allowing you to time your release better, others are faster but as such stricter on timing, but the bonus is that you have less chance of getting blocked. The benefits vary between animations like that, and it is up to you to invest in the proper attributes to unlock the animation that best suits you.

There are 5 attributes associated with Finishing in NBA 2K24 although not all of them have an impact on finishing requirements

Close Shot, to determine shooting potential when 10 feet from the basket.

Driving Layup for two-pointers made by moving in and jumping from below the basket.

Driving Dunk for moving into a regular dunk in the basket.

Standing Dunk for dunks made while standing under the basket.

Post Control to improve your ability to worm your way past defenders through various techniques such as spins, drop steps, etc.

How to determine NBA 2K24 finishing requirements

For unlocking different animations, the required attributes are contingent on 2 categories, i.e., ‘Attribute Requirements’ and ‘Height Requirements’.

Attribute Requirements tend to differ between animations but there are 4 primary attributes to keep in mind: Driving Dunk, Driving Layup, Standing Dunk, and Vertical respectively.

Finishers are also subdivided into further categories, in this guide we have a list consisting of Layups, Signature Dunks, Dunks and Alley-Oops. Each animation between the 4 categories has unique Height and Attribute Requirements as well. You can find all the finishing requirements for different animations in NBA 2K24 listed below

NBA 2K24 Layup requirements

Layup PackageAttribute RequirementHeight Requirement
Small5’7 to 6’9
Swing5’7 to 6’9
Big6’10 to 7’3
Giannis AntetokounpoDriving Layup: 886’10 to 7’3
Lamelo BallDriving Layup: 785’7 to 6’9
Bradley BealDriving Layup: 855’7 to 6’9
Devin BrookerDriving Layup: 855’7 to 6’9
Jaylen BrownDriving Layup: 845’7 to 6’9
Kobe BryantDriving Layup: 885’7 to 6’9
Jimmy ButlerDriving Layup: 795’7 to 6’9
J ColeDriving Layup: 655’7 to 6’4
Stephen CurryDriving Layup: 865’7 to 6’4
Demar DerozanDriving Layup: 815’7 to 6’9
Luka DoncicDriving Layup: 885’7 to 6’9
Kevin DurantDriving Layup: 855’7 to 6’9
Anthony EdwardsDriving Layup: 845’7 to 6’9
Joel EmbiidDriving Layup: 786’10 to 7’3
Dearon FoxDriving Layup: 845’7 to 6’4
George GervinDriving Layup: 706’5 to 6’9
Tyrese HaliburtonDriving Layup: 825’7 to 6’9
James HardenDriving Layup: 825’7 to 6’9
Kyrie IrvingDriving Layup: 855’7 to 6’4
Allen IversonDriving Layup: 855’7 to 6’4
Lebron JamesDriving Layup: 875’7 to 6’9
Magic JohnsonDriving Layup: 765’7 to 6’9
Nikola JokicDriving Layup: 786’10 to 7’3
Michael JordanDriving Layup: 835’7 to 6’9
Zach LavineDriving Layup: 835’7 to 6’9
Damian LillardDriving Layup: 865’7 to 6’4
Donovan MitchellDriving Layup: 875’7 to 6’9
Ja MorantDriving Layup: 875’7 to 6’4
Dejuante MurrayDriving Layup: 835’7 to 6’9
Jordan PoolDriving Layup: 825’7 to 6’4
Julius RandleDriving Layup: 826’10 to 7’3
Derrick RoseDriving Layup: 775’7 to 6’4
Domantas SabonisDriving Layup: 786’10 to 7’3
Ben SimmonsDriving Layup: 756’5 to 6’9
Jayson TatumDriving Layup: 855’7 to 6’9
John WallDriving Layup: 775’7 to 6’4
Russell WestbrookDriving Layup: 795’7 to 6’9
Jason WilliamsDriving Layup: 755’7 to 6’4
Zion WilliamsonDriving Layup: 705’7 to 6’4
Trae YoungDriving Layup: 805’7 to 6’4

NBA 2K24 Dunking Requirements

Dunk PackageAttribute RequirementsHeight Requirements
Under Basket Rim Pulls 1Standing Dunk: 705’7 to 7’3
Under Basket Rim Pulls 2Standing Dunk: 655’7 to 7’3
One Hand Under Basket AthleticStanding Dunk: 855’7 to 7’3
Two Hand Under Basket AthleticStanding Dunk: 805’7 to 7’3
One Hand Under Basket RegularStanding Dunk: 455’7 to 7’3
Two Hand Under Basket RegularStanding Dunk: 405’7 to 7’3
One Foot One Hand Rim GrazersDriving Dunk: 365’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand Rim GrazersDriving Dunk: 365’7 to 7’3
One Foot One Hand BasicDriving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 305’7 to 7’3
One Foot Two Hand BasicDriving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 305’7 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand BasicDriving Dunk: 455’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand BasicDriving Dunk: 455’7 to 7’3
One Foot Big Man BasicDriving Dunk: 406’10 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand Big ManDriving Dunk: 366’10 to 7’3
One Foot One Hand AthleticDriving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 555’7 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand AthleticDriving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 505’7 to 7’3
One Foot Basic HangsDriving Dunk: 55 Vertical: 355’7 to 7’3
One Foot Big Man Basic HangsDriving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 306’10 to 7’3
Two Foot Basic HangsDriving Dunk: 405’7 to 7’3
One Foot Athletic HangsDriving Dunk: 65 Vertical: 455’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Athletic HangsDriving Dunk: 60 Vertical: 405’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand Fist Pump Rim PullsDriving Dunk: 60 Vertical: 405’7 to 7’3
One Foot Big Man TomahawksDriving Dunk: 55 Vertical: 356’10 to 7’3
Two Foot Big Man TomahawksDriving Dunk: 506’10 to 7’3
One Foot Side Arm TomahawksDriving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
One Foot Straight Arm TomahawksDriving Dunk: 95 Vertical: 805’7 to 7’3
One Foot Cockback TomahawksDriving Dunk: 94 Vertical: 755’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Athletic Side TomahawksDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Athletic Front TomahawksDriving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 705’7 to 7’3
One Foot Uber Athletic TomahawksDriving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 705’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Uber Athletic Side TomahawksDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
Two Foot LeansDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
One Foot Front Double ClutchDriving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 745’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Front Double ClutchDriving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 555’7 to 7’3
One Foot Side Double ClutchDriving Dunk: 92 Vertical: 755’7 to 7’3
One Foot Big Man Side Double ClutchDriving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 306’10 to 7’3
Two Foot Side Double ClutchDriving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 555’7 to 7’3
One Foot Back ScratchersDriving Dunk: 89 Vertical: 705’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Back ScratchersDriving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 505’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Back Scratch Rim HangsDriving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 505’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Big Man Back ScratchersDriving Dunk: 60 Vertical: 406’10 to 7’3
Two-Foot Quick Drop-In Back ScratchersDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
One Foot Two Hand Basic ReversesDriving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 555’7 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand Double Clutch ReversesDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand ReversesDriving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 505’7 to 7’3
One Foot Two Hand Double Clutch ReversesDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand Double Clutch ReversesDriving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 555’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand Baseline Double Clutch ReversesDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand Windmill ReversesDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
One Foot Athletic Baseline 180 ReversesDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
Two-Foot Baseline Bigman 180 ReversesDriving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 555’7 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand Baseline 180 Windmill ReversesDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand Baseline 180 Double Clutch ReversesDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
One Foot Baseline Bigman 180 ReversesDriving Dunk: 65 Vertical: 456’10 to 7’3
Two Foot One-Hand Leaning WindmillsDriving Dunk: 65 Vertical: 456’10 to 7’3
One Foot SwitcheroosDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
One Foot WindmillsDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand Leaning WindmillsDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand Bigman WindmillsDriving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 506’10 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand Front WindmillsDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
Two Foot One Hand Side WindmillsDriving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 705’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Two Hand Athletic WindmillsDriving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 705’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Basic 360sDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 655’7 to 7’3
Two Foot Athletic 360sDriving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 705’7 to 7’3
One Foot CradlesDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3

Signature Dunk requirements

Signature Dunk PackageAttribute RequirementHeight Requirement
Giannis AntetokounpoDriving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 506’5 to 7’3
Devin BookerDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 6’9
Kobe BryantDriving Dunk: 92 Vertical: 765’7 to 6’9
Vince CarterDriving Dunk: 86 Vertical: 705’7 to 6’9
Darryl DawkinsDriving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 506’10 to 7’3
Demar DerozanDriving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 555’7 to 6’9
Dr DisrespectDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 705’7 to 6’9
Luka DoncicDriving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 505’7 to 6’9
Clyde DrexlerDriving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 645’7 to 6’9
Anthony EdwardsDriving Dunk: 82 Vertical: 625’7 to 6’9
Julius ErwingDriving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 645’7 to 6’9
Paul GeorgeDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 606’5 to 6’9
Aaron GordonDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 606’5 to 6’9
Manu GinobiliDriving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 355’7 to 6’9
Draymond GreenDriving Dunk: 60 Standing Dunk: 58 Vertical: 456’5 to 7’3
Blake GriffinDriving Dunk: 82 Standing Dunk: 70 Vertical: 556’5 to 7’3
James HardenDriving Dunk: 83 Vertical: 635’7 to 6’9
Dwight HowardDriving Dunk: 65 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 506’10 to 7’3
Lebron JamesDriving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 646’5 to 7’3
Michael JordanDriving Dunk: 94 Vertical: 785’7 to 6’9
Shawn KempDriving Dunk: 82 Standing Dunk: 70 Vertical: 556’10 to 7’3
Zach LavineDriving Dunk: 88 Vertical: 735’7 to 6’9
Karl MaloneDriving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 50 Vertical: 506’5 to 7’3
CJ McCollumDriving Dunk: 405’7 to 6’9
Tracy McGradyDriving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 645’7 to 6’9
Ja MorantDriving Dunk: 89 Vertical: 685’7 to 6’9
Glenn Robinson IIIDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 6’9
Shaquille O’NealDriving Dunk: 55 Standing Dunk: 80 Vertical: 506’10 to 7’3
Scottie PippenDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 656’5 to 7’3
Ben SimmonsDriving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 65 Vertical: 456’5 to 7’3
Latrell SpreewellDriving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 605’7 to 6’9
Klay ThompsonDriving Dunk: 55 Vertical: 355’7 to 6’9
Karl Anthony-TownsDriving Dunk: 70 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 406’10 to 7’3
Russel WestbrookDriving Dunk: 93 Vertical: 655’7 to 6’9
Andrew WigginsDriving Dunk: 92 Vertical: 756’5 to 6’9
Dominique WilkinsDriving Dunk: 88 Vertical: 656’5 to 7’3
Zion WilliamsonDriving Dunk: 86 Standing Dunk: 60 Vertical: 606’5 to 7’3

Alley-Oops

Alley-Oop packageAttribute RequirementsHeight Requirements
Pro Alley-OopDriving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 305’7 to 7’3
Elite Alley-OopDriving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
Zion WilliamsonDriving Dunk: 87 Vertical: 605’7 to 7’3
Pro ContactDriving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 705’7 to 7’3
Elite ContactDriving Dunk: 92 Vertical: 805’7 to 7’3
Small ContactDriving Dunk: 86 Vertical: 855’7 to 6’4
Big ContactDriving Dunk: 70 Standing Dunk: 85 Vertical: 606’10 to 7’3

