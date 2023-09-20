NBA 2K24 Finishing Requirements Guide

Finishing is a broad term meant to indicate all techniques used to score a basket at close or point-blank range, usually 10 feet and lower. This ranges from your typical layups to more specialized dunks. In NBA 2K24, a new set of animations is available to switch up the timings and tells for your finishers, each with their own special requirements.

Some animations are well-telegraphed, allowing you to time your release better, others are faster but as such stricter on timing, but the bonus is that you have less chance of getting blocked. The benefits vary between animations like that, and it is up to you to invest in the proper attributes to unlock the animation that best suits you.

There are 5 attributes associated with Finishing in NBA 2K24 although not all of them have an impact on finishing requirements

Close Shot, to determine shooting potential when 10 feet from the basket.

Driving Layup for two-pointers made by moving in and jumping from below the basket.

Driving Dunk for moving into a regular dunk in the basket.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Standing Dunk for dunks made while standing under the basket.

Post Control to improve your ability to worm your way past defenders through various techniques such as spins, drop steps, etc.

How to determine NBA 2K24 finishing requirements

For unlocking different animations, the required attributes are contingent on 2 categories, i.e., ‘Attribute Requirements’ and ‘Height Requirements’.

Attribute Requirements tend to differ between animations but there are 4 primary attributes to keep in mind: Driving Dunk, Driving Layup, Standing Dunk, and Vertical respectively.

Finishers are also subdivided into further categories, in this guide we have a list consisting of Layups, Signature Dunks, Dunks and Alley-Oops. Each animation between the 4 categories has unique Height and Attribute Requirements as well. You can find all the finishing requirements for different animations in NBA 2K24 listed below

NBA 2K24 Layup requirements

Layup Package Attribute Requirement Height Requirement Small – 5’7 to 6’9 Swing – 5’7 to 6’9 Big – 6’10 to 7’3 Giannis Antetokounpo Driving Layup: 88 6’10 to 7’3 Lamelo Ball Driving Layup: 78 5’7 to 6’9 Bradley Beal Driving Layup: 85 5’7 to 6’9 Devin Brooker Driving Layup: 85 5’7 to 6’9 Jaylen Brown Driving Layup: 84 5’7 to 6’9 Kobe Bryant Driving Layup: 88 5’7 to 6’9 Jimmy Butler Driving Layup: 79 5’7 to 6’9 J Cole Driving Layup: 65 5’7 to 6’4 Stephen Curry Driving Layup: 86 5’7 to 6’4 Demar Derozan Driving Layup: 81 5’7 to 6’9 Luka Doncic Driving Layup: 88 5’7 to 6’9 Kevin Durant Driving Layup: 85 5’7 to 6’9 Anthony Edwards Driving Layup: 84 5’7 to 6’9 Joel Embiid Driving Layup: 78 6’10 to 7’3 Dearon Fox Driving Layup: 84 5’7 to 6’4 George Gervin Driving Layup: 70 6’5 to 6’9 Tyrese Haliburton Driving Layup: 82 5’7 to 6’9 James Harden Driving Layup: 82 5’7 to 6’9 Kyrie Irving Driving Layup: 85 5’7 to 6’4 Allen Iverson Driving Layup: 85 5’7 to 6’4 Lebron James Driving Layup: 87 5’7 to 6’9 Magic Johnson Driving Layup: 76 5’7 to 6’9 Nikola Jokic Driving Layup: 78 6’10 to 7’3 Michael Jordan Driving Layup: 83 5’7 to 6’9 Zach Lavine Driving Layup: 83 5’7 to 6’9 Damian Lillard Driving Layup: 86 5’7 to 6’4 Donovan Mitchell Driving Layup: 87 5’7 to 6’9 Ja Morant Driving Layup: 87 5’7 to 6’4 Dejuante Murray Driving Layup: 83 5’7 to 6’9 Jordan Pool Driving Layup: 82 5’7 to 6’4 Julius Randle Driving Layup: 82 6’10 to 7’3 Derrick Rose Driving Layup: 77 5’7 to 6’4 Domantas Sabonis Driving Layup: 78 6’10 to 7’3 Ben Simmons Driving Layup: 75 6’5 to 6’9 Jayson Tatum Driving Layup: 85 5’7 to 6’9 John Wall Driving Layup: 77 5’7 to 6’4 Russell Westbrook Driving Layup: 79 5’7 to 6’9 Jason Williams Driving Layup: 75 5’7 to 6’4 Zion Williamson Driving Layup: 70 5’7 to 6’4 Trae Young Driving Layup: 80 5’7 to 6’4

NBA 2K24 Dunking Requirements

Dunk Package Attribute Requirements Height Requirements Under Basket Rim Pulls 1 Standing Dunk: 70 5’7 to 7’3 Under Basket Rim Pulls 2 Standing Dunk: 65 5’7 to 7’3 One Hand Under Basket Athletic Standing Dunk: 85 5’7 to 7’3 Two Hand Under Basket Athletic Standing Dunk: 80 5’7 to 7’3 One Hand Under Basket Regular Standing Dunk: 45 5’7 to 7’3 Two Hand Under Basket Regular Standing Dunk: 40 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot One Hand Rim Grazers Driving Dunk: 36 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Rim Grazers Driving Dunk: 36 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot One Hand Basic Driving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 30 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Two Hand Basic Driving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 30 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Basic Driving Dunk: 45 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Basic Driving Dunk: 45 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Big Man Basic Driving Dunk: 40 6’10 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Big Man Driving Dunk: 36 6’10 to 7’3 One Foot One Hand Athletic Driving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 55 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Athletic Driving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 50 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Basic Hangs Driving Dunk: 55 Vertical: 35 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Big Man Basic Hangs Driving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 30 6’10 to 7’3 Two Foot Basic Hangs Driving Dunk: 40 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Athletic Hangs Driving Dunk: 65 Vertical: 45 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Athletic Hangs Driving Dunk: 60 Vertical: 40 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Fist Pump Rim Pulls Driving Dunk: 60 Vertical: 40 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Big Man Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 55 Vertical: 35 6’10 to 7’3 Two Foot Big Man Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 50 6’10 to 7’3 One Foot Side Arm Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Straight Arm Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 95 Vertical: 80 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Cockback Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 94 Vertical: 75 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Athletic Side Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Athletic Front Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Uber Athletic Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Uber Athletic Side Tomahawks Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Leans Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Front Double Clutch Driving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 74 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Front Double Clutch Driving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 55 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Side Double Clutch Driving Dunk: 92 Vertical: 75 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Big Man Side Double Clutch Driving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 30 6’10 to 7’3 Two Foot Side Double Clutch Driving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 55 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Back Scratchers Driving Dunk: 89 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Back Scratchers Driving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 50 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Back Scratch Rim Hangs Driving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 50 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Big Man Back Scratchers Driving Dunk: 60 Vertical: 40 6’10 to 7’3 Two-Foot Quick Drop-In Back Scratchers Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Two Hand Basic Reverses Driving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 55 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Double Clutch Reverses Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Reverses Driving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 50 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Double Clutch Reverses Driving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 55 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Baseline Double Clutch Reverses Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Windmill Reverses Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Athletic Baseline 180 Reverses Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 Two-Foot Baseline Bigman 180 Reverses Driving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 55 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Baseline 180 Windmill Reverses Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Baseline 180 Double Clutch Reverses Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Baseline Bigman 180 Reverses Driving Dunk: 65 Vertical: 45 6’10 to 7’3 Two Foot One-Hand Leaning Windmills Driving Dunk: 65 Vertical: 45 6’10 to 7’3 One Foot Switcheroos Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Windmills Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Leaning Windmills Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Bigman Windmills Driving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 50 6’10 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Front Windmills Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot One Hand Side Windmills Driving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Two Hand Athletic Windmills Driving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Basic 360s Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 7’3 Two Foot Athletic 360s Driving Dunk: 90 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 7’3 One Foot Cradles Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 7’3

Signature Dunk requirements

Signature Dunk Package Attribute Requirement Height Requirement Giannis Antetokounpo Driving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 50 6’5 to 7’3 Devin Booker Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 6’9 Kobe Bryant Driving Dunk: 92 Vertical: 76 5’7 to 6’9 Vince Carter Driving Dunk: 86 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 6’9 Darryl Dawkins Driving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 50 6’10 to 7’3 Demar Derozan Driving Dunk: 75 Vertical: 55 5’7 to 6’9 Dr Disrespect Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 70 5’7 to 6’9 Luka Doncic Driving Dunk: 70 Vertical: 50 5’7 to 6’9 Clyde Drexler Driving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 64 5’7 to 6’9 Anthony Edwards Driving Dunk: 82 Vertical: 62 5’7 to 6’9 Julius Erwing Driving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 64 5’7 to 6’9 Paul George Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 6’5 to 6’9 Aaron Gordon Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 6’5 to 6’9 Manu Ginobili Driving Dunk: 50 Vertical: 35 5’7 to 6’9 Draymond Green Driving Dunk: 60 Standing Dunk: 58 Vertical: 45 6’5 to 7’3 Blake Griffin Driving Dunk: 82 Standing Dunk: 70 Vertical: 55 6’5 to 7’3 James Harden Driving Dunk: 83 Vertical: 63 5’7 to 6’9 Dwight Howard Driving Dunk: 65 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 50 6’10 to 7’3 Lebron James Driving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 64 6’5 to 7’3 Michael Jordan Driving Dunk: 94 Vertical: 78 5’7 to 6’9 Shawn Kemp Driving Dunk: 82 Standing Dunk: 70 Vertical: 55 6’10 to 7’3 Zach Lavine Driving Dunk: 88 Vertical: 73 5’7 to 6’9 Karl Malone Driving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 50 Vertical: 50 6’5 to 7’3 CJ McCollum Driving Dunk: 40 5’7 to 6’9 Tracy McGrady Driving Dunk: 84 Vertical: 64 5’7 to 6’9 Ja Morant Driving Dunk: 89 Vertical: 68 5’7 to 6’9 Glenn Robinson III Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 6’9 Shaquille O’Neal Driving Dunk: 55 Standing Dunk: 80 Vertical: 50 6’10 to 7’3 Scottie Pippen Driving Dunk: 85 Vertical: 65 6’5 to 7’3 Ben Simmons Driving Dunk: 75 Standing Dunk: 65 Vertical: 45 6’5 to 7’3 Latrell Spreewell Driving Dunk: 80 Vertical: 60 5’7 to 6’9 Klay Thompson Driving Dunk: 55 Vertical: 35 5’7 to 6’9 Karl Anthony-Towns Driving Dunk: 70 Standing Dunk: 75 Vertical: 40 6’10 to 7’3 Russel Westbrook Driving Dunk: 93 Vertical: 65 5’7 to 6’9 Andrew Wiggins Driving Dunk: 92 Vertical: 75 6’5 to 6’9 Dominique Wilkins Driving Dunk: 88 Vertical: 65 6’5 to 7’3 Zion Williamson Driving Dunk: 86 Standing Dunk: 60 Vertical: 60 6’5 to 7’3

Alley-Oops