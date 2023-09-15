NBA 2K24 Best Inside The Arc Threat Build For Center

In this Victor Wembanyama inspired build in NBA 2K24, we will be taking some liberties keeping the game’s limits in mind, sidelining ball handling capabilities to instead boost passing, shooting and defensive capabilities. This NBA 2K24 Center, Inside-the-Arc Threat build is a specialized build to make you excel in both endeavors.

Body settings and attributes for NBA 2K24 Inside-the-Arc Threat build

For this passing and defensive Center Inside-the-Arc Threat Build in NBA 2K24, the following are the recommended stats we have settled on:

Height 7’3″ Weight 230 lbs Wingspan 8’1″ Close Shot 85 Driving Layup 40 Driving Dunk 60 Standing Dunk 85 Post Control 55 Mid-Range Shot 78 Three-Point Shot 73 Free Throw 75 Pass Accuracy 80 Ball Handle 49 Speed with Ball 44 Interior Defense 85 Perimeter Defense 35 Steal 33 Block 92 Offensive Rebound 96 Defensive Rebound 90 Speed 50 Acceleration 45 Strength 60 Vertical 75 Stamina 90

How to set up Inside-the-Arc Threat build

Centers are important in pushing the team’s offense and acting as a last resort defense in NBA 2K24. They make sure to rotate their responsibility as the situation calls for it. In this build, we are juggling offensive stats with defensive stats, keeping movement and ball control on the lower end, owing to our character’s height making ball control not feasible to invest in.

For starters, we are putting 85 points in Close Shot and 85 points in Standing Dunk. With the quantity of offensive rebounds you will experience, having a high Close Shot stat to capitalize on them is highly recommended. The stats also help unlock useful skills for post-scoring, such as Rise Up and Fast Twitch.

We are going to put 78 points in Mid-Range Shot, 73 points in Three-point Shot, and 75 points in Free Throw. This helps to keep you solid as a mid-range shooter, keeping your scoring prospects open.

As we are playing Center, our task is to support defensive endeavors while on defense, and switch to offensive support utility during offense, primarily via post dunks and layups, but with some solid shot capability to try a shooting score in the basket every now and then. To that end, we have 80 points in Pass Accuracy, 49 points in Ball Handle, and 44 points in Speed with Ball.

With how tall our character has been set, you are much more liable to get the ball stolen so rather than invest in ball handle and speed with ball and waste points that won’t remedy the issue, put all your eggs in one basket and invest in Pass Accuracy instead to make sure you can at least play out of the post or corner.

For the defense section, 85 points go into Interior Defense, 92 points in Block, 96 points in Offensive Rebound and 90 points in Defensive Rebound. These stats help make up for some of your strength deficiencies by granting access to the Anchor badge, while also improving offensive utility via the Rebound Chaser badge.

For the physical section, we put in 60 points in Strength, 75 points into Vertical and 90 points into Stamina to unlock some helpful badges such as the Work Horse badge for our Inside the arc threat build in NBA 2K24.

With these stats you can act as an interior scorer with great passing utility, as well as a solid defensive asset capable of stealing balls and blocking shots near the post.

Best Badges for NBA 2K24 Inside-the-Arc Threat build

With the right badges, you can turn your character into a force to be reckoned with in the court. The ones we recommended had a great hand in improving the passing, post scoring and paint defensive capabilities of this Center Inside-the-Arc Threat build in NBA 2K24. As for the specific badges in question:

S-Tier badges

Fast Twitch (Silver): This badge improves your dunk and layup speed.

This badge improves your dunk and layup speed. Fearless Finisher (Silver): This badge allows you to convert incoming passes into layups successfully.

This badge allows you to convert incoming passes into layups successfully. Masher (Gold): This badge makes you an unstoppable scrorer around the rim, especially against small opponents.

This badge makes you an unstoppable scrorer around the rim, especially against small opponents. Hook Specialist (Bronze): This badge improves your hook shots from all ranges.

This badge improves your hook shots from all ranges. Rise Up (Silver): This improves your dunking over the defenders inside the paint.

This improves your dunking over the defenders inside the paint. Catch & Shoot (Silver): This badge improves your shot accuracy and range after receiving a pass.

This badge improves your shot accuracy and range after receiving a pass. Deadeye (Bronze): Jump shots suffer a lower accuracy penalty due to late contests by defenders.

Jump shots suffer a lower accuracy penalty due to late contests by defenders. Break Starter (Silver): This badge improves your passes after winning rebounds.

This badge improves your passes after winning rebounds. Anchor (Gold): You get extremely stronger against the attackers inside the paint.

You get extremely stronger against the attackers inside the paint. Rebound Chaser (Gold): This badge improves your rebound distance.

A-tier badges for Inside-the-Arc threat build in NBA 2K24

Work Horse (Bronze): This badge increases your speed to get loose from the stronger defenders easily.

This badge increases your speed to get loose from the stronger defenders easily. Aerial Wizard (Gold): This badge allows you to convert a miss shot into a dunk with great efficiency.

This badge allows you to convert a miss shot into a dunk with great efficiency. Blinders (Bronze): This badge decreases penalty on jump shots when contested.

This badge decreases penalty on jump shots when contested. Green Machine (Silver): This badge increases your green window after consecutive successful releases.

This badge increases your green window after consecutive successful releases. Dimer (Silver): This badge increases your open teammates’ shot accuracy after receiving a pass.

This badge increases your open teammates’ shot accuracy after receiving a pass. Chase Down Artist (Bronze): This badge allows you to stop attackers who defeated your post defenders.

This badge allows you to stop attackers who defeated your post defenders. Pogo Stick (Gold): This badge allows you to recover quickly after landing.

B- Tier badges

Precision Dunker (Silver): This badge improves your dunking skills.

This badge improves your dunking skills. Guard Up (Silver): You gain jump shot accuracy after winning a contest against defenders.

You gain jump shot accuracy after winning a contest against defenders. Open Looks (Silver): This badge allows you to perform improved wide open jump shots.

This badge allows you to perform improved wide open jump shots. Whistle (Silver): This badge allows you to earn more free throws after a contact at the rim.

This badge allows you to earn more free throws after a contact at the rim. Needle Threader (Bronze): This badge allows you to pass freely to your open teammates through tough defenders.

This badge allows you to pass freely to your open teammates through tough defenders. Touch Passer (Bronze): This improves your pass timing after successfully receiving a pass from your teammate.

This improves your pass timing after successfully receiving a pass from your teammate. Post Playmaker (Silver): This playmaking badge improves your teammates shot ability once they receive a pass from you outside the post area.

C-Tier badges

Special Delivery (Silver): This badge allows you to successfully convert alley-oop into dunks and improves your raw shots.

This badge allows you to successfully convert alley-oop into dunks and improves your raw shots. Relay Passer (Silver): This badge grants a boost to your shooters when they receive a pass from you.

Best animations

For our Center Inside-the-Arc Threat build in NBA 2K24, we recommend going for these animations: